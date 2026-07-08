‘Still Early’—Wrexham’s Summer Transfer Plans Revealed

Phil Parkinson says he has already identified his summer transfer targets as Wrexham await their first signing of the transfer window.

The Red Dragons are not expected to have any new arrivals in place when they face Wisła Kraków in their first preseason friendly this weekend, marking a relatively quiet start to the window.

Wrexham released six senior players after their contracts expired last month and also parted ways with triple-promotion winners Paul Mullin and Tom O’Connor, with both players having their contracts terminated.

That leaves Wrexham with 31 senior players under contract before any new arrivals, despite only being able to register a 25-man Championship squad. While there is pressure to trim the roster, Parkinson insists he is relaxed about potential departures, with his primary focus on preparing the current group for the upcoming season.

Signing Players ‘Not an Exact Science

Ryan Reynolds, Phil Parkinson and Rob Mac dream of the Premier League. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

“We are working on both in tandem, but I think our supporters know if they add the numbers up, there are more players here than we can put in a squad at the moment,” Parkinson told The Leader. “We are in no mad rush at the moment to move people out.

“Where we are in terms of the recruitment process, we know who we’d like to bring in, and we know the targets for those positions. But we are concentrating on working with the group we’ve got and getting everyone into the best shape possible. If we do make some additions along the way, they will be to strengthen the squad moving forward.

“It’s still early, and it’s not an exact science when you make new signings. We’ve just got to do what we’ve always done, which is be really thorough in our homework on every player we bring to the club.

“Of course, anyone who comes here has got to fit what we want in terms of personality, character, and ability, while also fitting into the existing group.”

The Welsh club signed 13 players after returning to the Championship last year, but they enter this summer in a much stronger position and are expected to make only four or five additions to strengthen their push for promotion to the Premier League.

What Are the Championship Squad Rules?

Wrexham signed 13 players last summer but will only add a handful this window. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham must comply with Championship squad rules as they plan their summer transfer activity.

Every club in the division must register a maximum squad of 25 players over the age of 21, of whom eight must be “homegrown” and two must be goalkeepers. Players under the age of 21 do not need to be registered, but every loan signing must be registered, regardless of age. It means Wrexham does not need to register youngsters Bailey Cadamarteri, Harry Ashfield or Aaron James to use them next season.

A homegrown player is any player who has been registered with a club affiliated with either The Football Association (FA) or the Football Association of Wales (FAW) for three entire seasons (or 36 months) before their 21st birthday, or before the end of the season in which they turn 21.

Wrexham can use as many different players as they want in the first month of the season, before their squad list must be submitted upon closure of the summer transfer window at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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