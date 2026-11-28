“They want, they try and they care,” Mauricio Pochettino insisted when assessing his Manchester United players. Yet, in the wake of a second successive 4–0 Premier League defeat, all the wanting, trying and caring in the world can’t distract from the fact that the most successful team in the history of the competition now faces a genuine threat of relegation.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews called the occasion of his side’s straightforward victory “surreal.” “A few of us at a certain age are coming to this place and it being a difficult afternoon,” the 46-year-old reflected when thinking back to his trips to Old Trafford as a player, all three of which ended in defeat.

Yet, his Bees didn’t even have to play that well to rattle in four goals at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, extending United’s winless streak in the top flight to 10 games, their longest drought since 1990. The last time the club endured such serious relegation fears was in 1986 and they haven’t actually dropped out of the top-flight’s trap door in more than half a century.

There is the ever increasing chance those unwanted pages of history are rewritten this season.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Relegation Chances 13. Nott’m Forest 45.65 15.78% 14. Hull 44.40 19.57% 15. Fulham 43.40 23.23% 16. Man Utd 41.46 32.94% 17. Coventry 40.67 38.41% 18. Ipswich 40.20 39.88% 19. Sunderland 39.39 44.39% 20. Crystal Palace 36.77 59.64%

Manchester United’s problem is that there is no obviously bad team in the Premier League this season—perhaps aside from the Red Devils themselves. The only club that ended Saturday beneath Pochettino’s side in the actual league table was Crystal Palace, who have an exciting new manager in Thomas Frank and are currently on course to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

While relegation, at this point, is not considered the likeliest outcome, it is a damning indictment of United’s struggles that Opta’s supercomputer forecasts a historic demotion in almost one-third of all future scenarios. The newly promoted pairing of Coventry City and Ipswich Town are only given marginally worse chances for survival than United, who will have to hope that European excursions continue to plague Sunderland and Palace.

However, Saturday’s defeat to Brentford exposed the difficulties that United’s thin squad will have juggling multiple competitions. After an impressively energetic display against Sporting CP in midweek, United were a sluggish wreck at Old Trafford, crumbling as soon as the first goal punctured their bright start.

Pochettino isn’t helped by the tools at his disposal. Heading into battle against this ruthlessly physical and well-drilled Brentford with his shabby squad is like a player entering Wimbledon with a wooden racket. No one is expecting United to make a deep run but elimination from this competition would be catastrophic.

MORE FALLOUT FROM MAN UTD’S COLLAPSE AGAINST BRENTFORD

Chances of Man Utd Finishing in Each Position

It’s all going wrong for Man Utd. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

1st : 0.00%

: 0.00% 2nd : 0.02%

: 0.02% 3rd : 0.10%

: 0.10% 4th : 0.25%

: 0.25% 5th : 0.55%

: 0.55% 6th : 0.83%

: 0.83% 7th : 1.42%

: 1.42% 8th : 2.19%

: 2.19% 9th : 2.51%

: 2.51% 10th : 3.34%

: 3.34% 11th : 4.89%

: 4.89% 12th : 5.43%

: 5.43% 13th : 6.86%

: 6.86% 14th : 8.31%

: 8.31% 15th : 9.60%

: 9.60% 16th : 10.07%

: 10.07% 17th : 10.69%

: 10.69% 18th : 10.51%

: 10.51% 19th : 11.31%

: 11.31% 20th: 11.12%

Should Crystal Palace defeat Hull City on Sunday, Manchester United would head into next week’s clash with Newcastle United at the foot of the Premier League. There is a shockingly high chance that is where they will remain come May.

United’s odds of finishing 20th are a dizzying 11.12%. For comparison, Opta rank the likelihood of this illustrious institution climbing into the top-half of the table at 11.21%.

“Tough times at the moment,” Youri Tielemans reflected, with lashings of understatement. “It is not happening for us at the moment. We need to keep fighting. You do it as a team. We have not been good enough as a team. That is the truth. We need to accept it, take responsibility and move on.” At this rate, Manchester United may be moving on to the Championship.