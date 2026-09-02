Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Summer Transfer Window Closes

After a frenzy of moves and record-spending across the Premier League, the 2026 summer transfer window is officially closed.

The 20 clubs in England’s top-flight all looked to bolster their squads for 2026–27 in pursuit of glory. For some, that means challenging Arsenal for the Premier League title. For others, that means doing enough to qualify for European soccer next season or simply avoid relegation.

In total, the Premier League’s spending came in around $4.4 billion (£3.3 billion) this summer, a new league record. Blockbuster deals like Morgan Rogers’s Chelsea transfer, Bradley Barcola’s Liverpool move and Manchester City’s acquisitions of Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernández led the way.

Arsenal also signed Bruno Guimarães while Manchester United completed a midfield overhaul with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Tottenham, meanwhile, added Chelsea duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo to an already new-look squad on Deadline Day.

True judgement on the moves will come as the league progresses, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun with some predictions. With the transfer window now closed, here’s what the Opta supercomputer projects the final Premier League table to look like come May.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Race

Arsenal have the edge in the predicted title race. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Predicted Position Club Actual Points Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 6 76.17 47.40% 2. Manchester City 6 71.39 27.22% 3. Chelsea 6 60.41 5.35% 4. Liverpool 2 59.76 5.37% 5. Man Utd 3 57.32 3.28%

Arsenal remain Opta’s favorites to win the Premier League title. The Gunners have started the season off with two wins against Coventry City and Aston Villa, keeping two clean sheets along the way. Mikel Arteta’s side is as formidable as ever and given a whopping 47.40% chance of going back-to-back.

One of the biggest winners of the summer transfer window, Manchester City are projected to finish second for the second season in a row. Enzo Maresca’s men are given the best odds—27.22%—to steal the English crown from Arsenal, but are predicted to come up five points short.

Chelsea and Liverpool are next in the supercomputer’s table in third and fourth respectively, each with around a 5% chance of winning the league. The Blues might feel a bit miffed considering they have six points to their name while the Reds have only managed two draws. But as of now, the two will have to settle for Champions League qualification as opposed to silverware.

Rounding out the top five are Manchester United. The Red Devils came into the season with high hopes, but were quickly brought down to earth after a shock defeat to Hull City. Michael Carrick’s men bounced back against Ipswich Town at the weekend, but a lack of activity in the final days of the window did them little favors. The supercomputer only sees the club raking in 57 points in 2026–27.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Bruno Fernandes is hoping to lead Manchester United back to glory. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Predicted Position Club Actual Points Predicted Points UCL Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 6 76.17 87.83 2. Manchester City 6 71.39 76.37% 3. Chelsea 6 60.41 37.60% 4. Liverpool 2 59.76 34.89% 5. Man Utd 3 57.32 27.81% 6. Newcastle 4 56.25 24.02% 7. Brighton 3 53.78 18.11% 8. Brentford 4 52.97 15.56% 9. Everton 4 51.95 13.53% 10. Aston Villa 0 51.36 12.86%

Much like the last two seasons, the Premier League is predicted to have its top five teams qualify for the Champions League after recent European successes. The supercomputer unsurprisingly gave those spots to five of the league’s ‘Big Six.’

Chelsea will be the most excited of the top clubs to secure a place in Europe’s premier club competition considering their 10th place finish in 2025–26 robbed the Blues of even competing in the Conference League this season.

On the brink are Man Utd. The Red Devils have a 27.81% chance of keeping their place in the Champions League next season as they face tough competition from Newcastle United, who are projected to finish just one point behind the 20-time English champions.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively by Opta, are not out of the running, but they would have to put together sensational campaigns to crack the top five. The Seagulls are given the better chance (18.11%) of doing so despite the Bees and Everton getting off to better starts.

The surprise addition in the top 10 are Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s men have zero points to their name after opening defeats to Brighton and Arsenal in which they failed to score a single goal. It’s looking like an uphill battle for the reigning Europa League winners to get back in a UEFA competition next season; their predicted 51 points will simply not be enough.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Tottenham have gotten off to a rough start. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Predicted Position Club Actual Points Predicted Points Relegation Chances 14. Tottenham 0 45.81 23.83% 15. Nottingham Forest 1 45.44 25.54% 16. Sunderland 3 44.44 28.41% 17. Ipswich 3 44.25 29.41% 18. Crystal Palace 0 44.10 29.55% 19. Fulham 0 43.37 31.26% 20. Coventry 0 43.02 32.52%

Five Premier League teams have zero points after two matches—and four of those are unsurprisingly in the bottom half of Opta’s predicted table. Tottenham lead the way in 14th, given a 23.83% chance of relegation after defeats to Brentford and Newcastle. It’s a better position than six other teams, but it’s still too close to the drop zone for comfort after last season’s last-minute escape.

Despite not having a win to their name, Nottingham Forest sit above Sunderland and Ipswich Town. The three teams are all projected to finish in the 45-point range. Perhaps the supercomputer simply has more faith in Olivier Glasner on the touchline than Régis Le Bris and Gary O’Neil.

Opta sees the real danger lying elsewhere. Crystal Palace are given 29.55% odds of playing in the Championship next season. The Eagles were handedly defeated by Everton in their opener and then thrashed against Manchester City.

Palace can get their campaign on track this weekend against fellow winless side Fulham. The Cottagers suffered close loses to Chelsea and Sunderland to kick off the Álvaro Arbeloa era and now sit as one of two teams with over 30% odds of being relegated come May.

The other club is Coventry City. What comes up typically comes down between the Championship and the Premier League—and Frank Lampard’s side is predicted to be the next newly promoted team to drop back to the second tier after one failed season in the top-flight.