Ten Players Who Didn’t Get the Summer Transfer They Wanted
Another adrenaline-fuelled deadline day has passed in Europe’s elite division, marking the conclusion of an extraordinary summer transfer window.
Premier League clubs were most extravagant in their splurges, racking up a bill of £3.19 billion ($4.06 billion)—more than La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga combined. Only three clubs in the English top flight spent less than £50 million as the old division record for highest spend in a single window was blown to smithereens.
However, within the chaos of the transfer carousel, a thought must be spared for those who were unable to engineer a much-wanted transfer. Some high-profile names failed to secure moves in time and now find themselves stranded.
Here, Sports Illustrated runs down ten players who didn’t get the exit they wanted.
Marc Guehi
Marc Guéhi conducted himself with immense professionalism over the summer despite significant interest from Liverpool and it appeared he was to be rewarded for his behaviour with a deadline day move to the reigning Premier League champions. A fee of £35 million had been agreed between Crystal Palace and the Reds, with the defender even passing a medical.
However, due to Palace’s inability to secure a replacement in time—Brighton & Hove Albion’s Igor Julio was set for Selhurst Park but chose West Ham United instead—the plug was pulled on the transfer. Palace manager Oliver Glasner reportedly threatened to quit if Guéhi, who will be a free agent next summer, was sold and the move ultimately collapsed.
Guéhi is said to be extremely disappointed with Palace blocking his exit and attention will now turn to a potential January departure. For Liverpool, it could prove a significant blow in their push for silverware.
Joe Gomez
Had Guéhi’s move to Anfield unfolded in time, Joe Gomez may well have been an AC Milan player.
The England international, who has been blighted by injuries in recent years, was ready to depart for the Italian giants after they lodged a £13 million bid for his services. But Liverpool were unable to agree upon his exit until they finalised a move for Guéhi. Ultimately, time ran out for Gomez.
The 28-year-old has only made cameo appearances in two of Liverpool’s three Premier League matches this season and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of several new full backs. The versatile defender will have to accept a bit-part role this term, although Liverpool’s failed Guéhi pursuit means he remains one of only four orthodox centre backs at the club.
Kobbie Mainoo
After a mightily impressive 2023–24 campaign, Kobbie Mainoo’s development at Manchester United has stagnated since Ruben Amorim’s arrival. With the Portuguese coach only using a two-man midfield, the Englishman’s minutes have been sporadic and he was eager for a loan move over the summer to ensure he earned more regular game time.
Real Madrid were among the clubs to show interest in the midfielder but United blocked any potential exit this summer, instead demanding that Mainoo stay and fight for his place in the team. Understandably, they didn’t want to lose one of their prized assets considering they already find themselves light on numbers in the engine room.
Tyrell Malacia
Tyrell Malacia was the only one of the five players who demanded to leave Old Trafford this summer that didn’t secure either a permanent or temporary exit. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho have all moved on but the forgotten left back is now stuck in Manchester for the time being.
Malacia was close to joining Spanish side Elche on loan late in the window but discussions broke down and the Netherlands international, whose contract expires next summer, is unlikely to feature much for the Red Devils until his inevitable exit.
Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez appeared destined to end his five-year Aston Villa stint this summer as he sought a new chapter, and who wouldn’t be interested in the two-time Yashin Trophy winner, right?
Well, Man Utd were the Argentine’s most likely suitors as they searched for a new goalkeeper but the Red Devils instead opted to recruit Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to remedy their issues—leaving Martínez stuck at Villa.
It’s likely that Martínez will be reintegrated into Villa’s setup given their lack of goalkeeping options, though he might be forced to rebuild a few bridges with supporters.
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea raised £288 million in player sales over the summer but Raheem Sterling was not among the departees. An incredibly underwhelming loan spell at Arsenal last season has affected his stock and despite interest from Fulham late in the transfer window, nobody deemed the winger worthy of taking a punt on for the 2025–26 season or beyond.
With transfer windows still open in other countries, it remains possible that Sterling leaves Stamford Bridge in the near future, but it seems increasingly likely that the Chelsea forward will have to wait until January for an exit.
Tyrique George
Fulham might have shown interest in Sterling but their desire to sign Chelsea wide man Tyrique George saw them agree a £22 million transfer with their west London rivals.
It appeared that another Chelsea youngster was to be moved on in the name of profit, but the deal collapsed as the Cottagers signed Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze instead, as well as keeping Harry Wilson at the club amid interest from Leeds United.
George will now continue his development at Stamford Bridge but is likely to see his minutes impacted by the recent arrival of Alejandro Garnacho and the earlier additions of Jamie Gittens and Estêvão.
Axel Disasi
Chelsea also failed to find a move for Axel Disasi, another peripheral figure at the club. The French defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa and seemed certain to depart either permanently or temporarily over the summer, even attracting interest from Bournemouth and former club Monaco.
Disasi will further drain the Chelsea wage budget for at least the next four or five months unless a move to the likes of Saudi Arabia or Turkey materialises. Either way, he’s likely already played his final game for the Blues after a disappointing stint in west London.
Jorgen Strand Larsen
Newcastle United were desperately seeking attacking reinforcements over the summer following the exit of Callum Wilson and amid the Alexander Isak saga, with Jørgen Strand Larsen one of their top targets. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who only signed the striker permanently this summer, rejected multiple big-money bids and Newcastle eventually turned to alternative options.
It’s believed that Strand Larsen asked Wolves to allow a move to St James’ Park this summer, although the Norwegian was not desperate to force through a transfer. With Newcastle having now signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, they’re unlikely to reignite their interest in the towering No.9 anytime soon.
Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman, the hero of Atalanta’s Europa League triumph in 2023–24, was eager to leave La Dea over the summer and even handed in a transfer request as he pursued pastures greener. Inter came calling but saw bids rejected for the Nigeria international, while last-gasp approaches from Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur also failed to materialise.
Atalanta were always keen to keep their star forward in Bergamo and refused to give in to his demands. They have now selected Lookman in their Champions League league phase squad as they look to reintegrate him into the team.