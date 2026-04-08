Transfer News, Rumors: Liverpool Consider Van Dijk Swap; Chelsea Make Vinicius Jr Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are looking to try and sell winger Alejandro Garnacho just 12 months after signing him, having seen the Argentina international fail to establish himself as a regular. (Source: Si Phillips)

River Plate have reached out to try and bring Garnacho back to his homeland. Chelsea are interested in sanctioning a one-year loan deal. (Source: Gonzalo Carol via Sport Witness)

Paris Saint-Germain are wary of losing winger Bradley Barcola to Arsenal this summer and would look to replace the Frenchman with Chelsea starlet Estêvão. A bid of $116 million (€100 million, £87 million) is being prepared. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal are sweating over Gabriel Martinelli’s contract situation and will reluctantly listen to offers for the winger in the hope of raising enough money to pursue a replacement. (Source: Football Insider)

Also of interest to Arsenal is Como center back Jacobo Ramón, for whom Real Madrid have a buy-back clause. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Galatasaray hope to sign Mohamed Salah on a free transfer this summer and dream of reuniting him with current Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk. A swap deal involving versatile right back Roland Sallai has been proposed. (Source: Aspor)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has identified Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a primary target this summer and hopes the England international could join even if Spurs are relegated from the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential alternative to Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Heading out of Man Utd will be goalkeeper André Onana in an overhaul which could also include the departure of current deputy Altay Bayındır. (Source: Daily Mail)

Harry Maguire rejected an offer from Inter Miami in favor of renewing his contract with Man Utd. The center back hopes to end his career at Old Trafford. (Source: The Sun)

Newcastle United are more likely to complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel this summer than Chelsea. (Source: Football Insider)

Palmeiras striker Heittor Vinicius, 18, is being tracked by West Ham United, who are looking to strike a deal before the teenager even makes his senior debut. (Source: Jorge Nicola)

La Liga

Alexis Mac Allister faces an uncertain future. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Real Madrid are keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and are working on a swap deal that would send Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield in exchange. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have made a formal approach to Real Madrid over winger Vinicius Junior, whose precarious contract situation has opened the door to a potential move. Madrid would rather sell the Brazil international than risk losing him for free in 18 months. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has asked his agent to speak with Barcelona about a future transfer. (Source: El Nacional)

Inter officials have laughed off Barcelona’s offer of $58 million (€50 million) for center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Tuttosport)

Unable to raise their offer for Bastoni, Barcelona will turn to Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí as an alternative target. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS