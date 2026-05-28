Transfer Rumors: Alvarez Paves Way for $116 Million Man Utd Buy; PSG’s Valverde Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín has had an excellent season with the La Liga champions. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

The impending and expensive arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Julián Alvarez at Barcelona will reportedly have to be balanced by some outgoings for the Catalan giants. Fermín López has been singled out as the figure to make up that windfall, with Manchester United and Chelsea thought to be interested in the playmaker valued at $116.3 million (£86.6 million, €100 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are one of several elite sides sniffing around a deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s highly rated loanee Luka Vušković. Inter and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the all-action center back. (Source: Sports Boom)

There is “strong interest” from Liverpool in Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, who is viewed as a potential candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. (Source: Fichajes)

Athletic are thought to have lowered their asking price for Williams. Rather than his $110.5 million (£82.3 million, €95 million) buyout clause, Liverpool could get away with a fixed fee of $69.8 million (£52 million, €60 million) and $23.3 million (£17.3 million, €20 million) in bonuses. (Source: El Nacional)

Savinho remains of interest to Tottenham, who are mulling over an $80.6 million (£60 million) offer for Manchester City’s Brazilian winger. (Source: Daily Mail)

Xabi Alonso has singled out Alavés star Antonio Blanco as a cut-price midfielder addition for Chelsea this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City departure has unsettled Rúben Dias who is openly seeking an exit. The Portugal international is thought to have caught the eye of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham’s deal for Andy Robertson appeared to be in its final stages but Hull City have made a late approach for their former player following a return to the Premier League via a Championship playoff final victory. (Source: Sports Boom)

Manchester City have been tipped to spring a move for Spurs fullback Pedro Porro. Right back is a problem position for the Cityzens—who have been forced to rely upon midfielder Matheus Nunes in that position—and Porro has already spent three years on the club’s books (2019–2022). (Source: AS)

Leeds United are keen on bringing Crysencio Summerville back to Elland Road following West Ham United’s relegation. There is also interest from further afield in the form of Roma. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

João Neves could be on the move. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are considering a surprise approach for Arsenal’s battling defender Piero Hincapié. (Source: Daily Mail)

PSG have floated the prospect of swapping João Neves with Real Madrid’s divisive midfielder Federico Valverde. (Source: El Nacional)

On top of public promises of buying a Spain international at the 2026 World Cup, Real Madrid’s presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme is convinced he can lure former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas to the Bernabéu as manager. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are increasingly optimistic about their chances of signing Bernardo Silva, who is thought to be “prioritizing” a move to Camp Nou. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Manchester City center back Joško Gvardiol has been complicated by rival interest from Bayern Munich. Any interested suitor is expected to cough up $87.2 million (£65 million, €75 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Hansi Flick is not content with just adding Anthony Gordon. The Barcelona boss is demanding a striker also be bought—ideally Julián Alvarez or Chelsea’s João Pedro—as well as João Cancelo’s loan being made permanent. Flick’s demands are set to take spending to around $232.6 million (€200 million). (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS