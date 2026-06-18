Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Readying Barcola Bid; Fernandez Agrees Real Madrid Contract

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal remain linked with Morgan Rogers. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal are looking into the ‘details’ of signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, preparing the Gunners to make a bid. Liverpool have also been keeping tabs. (Source: Independent)

Arsenal’s determination to sign a left winger is also leading the club to step up interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis is another option (Source: Sky Sports)

Sticking with the Gunners, an ‘official bid’ has gone in for Leicester City’s teenage winger Jeremy Monga. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace are getting closer to signing Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, potentially opening the door for Liverpool to swoop in for Adam Wharton. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Belgian midfielder Nathan De Cat. The 17-year-old currently plays for Anderlecht, with approaches from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already made. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Porto’s Diogo Costa is a target for Chelsea to provide competition for Robert Sánchez. But the Portugal international could cost €60 million ($68.8 million), his full release clause. (Source: Record)

After successive 17th-place Premier League finishes, Tottenham’s owners want to make a statement this summer with the capture of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Man City winger Savinho. They face competition from City for the former. (Source: GiveMeSport)

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is the subject of interest from Napoli, who would have to offload one of Alex Meret or Vanja Milinković-Savić first. (Source: Sky Italia)

Juventus are also tracking Vicario. Their first choice is Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, but progress is slow. (Source: Sky Italia)

Everton striker Thierno Barry has been the subject of an enquiry from RB Leipzig. (Source: The Times)

Mason Greenwood has ‘agreed’ a move to Roma from Marseille that stands to bank Manchester United some cash owing to a sell-on clause from his 2024 departure. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

La Liga

Barcelona are targeting goalkeeper depth. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid on a contract that would run until 2032. It will now take a ‘huge bid’ from Los Blancos to persuade Chelsea. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

The offer being prepared for Enzo Fernández could exceed €115 million ($132 million) (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona risk missing out on Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro because Aston Villa is the club that has shown the most interest’ so far. Talks with neither have begun. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Racing Santander center back Jorge Salinas is being targeted by Newcastle, PSG, Bologna and Eintracht Frankfurt, but the feeling from the player’s camp is that he will join Barcelona. The teenager has an €8 million ($9.2 million) release clause valid this month only. (Source: Jijantes FC)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS