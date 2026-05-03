Transfer Rumors: Arsenal’s Ridiculous Fernandez Bid; Mourinho Plots Seven Real Madrid Exits

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mohamed Salah is set to return from injury before the end of the season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist, Arsenal have entered the race for Chelsea’s wantaway midfielder Enzo Fernández. The Gunners are so keen on the notable Real Madrid target they are supposedly willing to shatter the British transfer record with a bid of $175.9 million (£129.6 million, €150 million) for the World Cup winner. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Sporting CP’s versatile wide man Maximiliano Araújo. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Mohamed Salah is giving “firm” consideration to a move to MLS once his Liverpool career ends in the summer. San Diego has been billed as the most likely U.S. destination. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City have attempted to hijack Manchester United and Liverpool’s pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni with a $105.5 million (£77.8 million, €90 million) bid. (Source: Fichajes)

Bradley Barcola’s long list of suitors have been bolstered by murmurings from his representatives that the Paris Saint-Germain starlet is unsettled amid contract negotiations in the French capital. Arsenal and Liverpool will be particularly interested to learn of this development. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tijjani Reijnders’s Manchester City career has been tipped for a premature conclusion after failing to impress Pep Guardiola. A move to Real Madrid has been mooted for the former AC Milan midfielder who is also garnering interest from Serie A. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal are tracking Belgian forward Mika Godts as a potential solution to their left wing problem. The 20-year-old has excelled in the Eredivisie for Ajax and would be open to a move to north London. (Source: Hand of Arsenal)

Well established Liverpool and Arsenal target Anthony Gordon has been in contact with Bayern Munich “for months.” Vincent Kompany has already approved the move and discussions over suitable terms are underway. The issue for Bayern would be his price tag, which has been set in the region of $101.8 million (£75 million) (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Juventus have emerged as unexpected suitors for Real Madrid’s under-used youngster Franco Mastantuono this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Argentine. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool’s defensive rebuild has already begun with contact made to the representatives of Brighton center back Jan Paul van Hecke. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Raphinha’s Barcelona future is up in the air. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid have begun planning for a future without Thibaut Courtois by lining up a $58.6 million (€50 million) bid for Porto’s revered shot-stopper Diogo Costa. (Source: Fichajes)

Gonzalo García is the latest Madrid player to be added to the list of sales José Mourinho has drawn up in the event of his return in the summer. Veteran defenders David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are set for a scrapheap shared with midfielders Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz. Left back Fran García is also tipped for an exit. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United are vying with Saudi Arabia’s top teams for the signature of Barcelona star forward Raphinha this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

PSG are eyeing up Real Madrid’s prodigious young center back Joan Martínez. The teenager boasts a contract with a $175.9 million (€150 million) release clause although any deal is expected to be struck for far less than that sum. (Source: MARCA)

Dean Huijsen’s Real Madrid future is set to come under scrutiny during the summer as the waning capital outfit plot a major defensive overhaul, with as many as three new faces arriving at the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)

In the club’s hurried quest to secure Mohamed Salah’s successor, Liverpool are prepared to splash $52.8 million (£38.9 million, €45 million) on Barcelona’s second-string right winger Roony Bardghji. The dethroned Premier League champions are eager to strike a deal before the World Cup begins. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS