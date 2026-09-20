Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Track New Havertz; Man Utd Eye Gabriel Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahim Maza is the next big thing coming through in Germany. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal’s efforts to keep tabs on Ethan Nwaneri during his loan at Borussia Dortmund is giving the Gunners the opportunity to take a close look at Maximilian Beier—likened to Kai Havertz—and now considered an “ideal fit” by club scouts. (Source: TEAMtalk)

JJ Gabriel is not directly having talks with other clubs about his future, with his representatives having those conversations on his behalf. The teenage prodigy is waiting to see which club will be the “best solution” for his future. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are trying to strengthen an academy talent pool looking likely to soon lose Gabriel by extensively scouting 16-year-old Lens winger Mezian Mesloub. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres is a transfer target for Juventus, AC Milan, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli after growing frustrated with his current role as a backup. (Source: Mark Brus)

Bayer Leverkusen are only willing to discuss the sale of Ibrahim Maza for a minimum of €65 million (£55.8 million, $74.6 million). The 20-year-old No. 10 is a target for Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. (Source: fussball-news)

Liverpool have carried out “background checks” on Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, who was on the verge of joining Chelsea on Deadline Day. The Reds are keen to learn the financial demands of such a transfer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United may struggle to recruit longstanding target Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton because the Toffees’ recent sale of Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester City reduces the financial pressure to also cash in on the England defender. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham retain interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, after a previous failed attempt two summers ago that turned “ugly” with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Barcelona have kept hold of Xavi Espart. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Linked in recent weeks with Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, Xavi Espart has agreed to a new Barcelona contract through 2030. The deal includes a new, higher salary. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are again interested in 17-year-old Ajax midfielder Abdellah Ouazane, having seen a proposed transfer called off in 2025 after the medical. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona are looking for another Karim Adeyemi, as a future transfer strategy takes shape. The German winger was recruited during the summer after refusing to extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund, thereby suppressing his market value. (Source: Fichajes)

There is emerging interest from Barcelona in Norwegian midfielder Bo Hegland, who is based in Sweden with Djurgården. But Newcastle United are also tracking the 22-year-old. (Source: Football Insider)