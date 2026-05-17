Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Bid $200 Million for Salah Successor; Alonso Eyes First Chelsea Buy

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Olise is having a Ballon d’Or worthy campaign. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool’s supposed offer of $197.8 million (£148.3 million, €170 million) for Michael Olise as Mohamed Salah’s ideal replacement is so outrageous that Bayern Munich are expected to consider the proposal for a player previously deemed untouchable. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal and Manchester United have been informed that Sandro Tonali will cost £106.7 million (£80 million) if he is to leave Newcastle United this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus’ quest to sign Bernardo Silva on a free transfer will hinge on their ability to qualify for the Champions League. The outgoing Manchester City captain is expected to prioritize alternative destinations should Juve finish the season outside Serie A’s top four. (Source: Calciomercato)

AC Milan and Juventus have both been linked with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus who will be allowed to leave north London for $40 million (£30 million) this summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United are one of numerous clubs who have made “discreet enquiries” into Nottingham Forest fullback Neco Williams. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton are also thought to have been interested in a player who Forest want to keep at the City Ground. (Source: BBC Sport)

Manchester City center back Joško Gvardiol has been offered to Real Madrid by his agents who are seeking a new home for their client while fears over Pep Guardiola’s Etihad exit grow. (Source: AS)

In response to this proposal, Real Madrid are willing to stump up $81.4 million (£61.1 million, €70 million) for Gvardiol. (Source: Fichajes)

Xabi Alonso’s first port of call as Chelsea manager in the transfer window will be experienced signings. The Spanish boss is expected to push for the “readymade” addition of Sunderland’s Robin Roefs as part of a summer rebuild. (Source: The Sun)

There is also interest from Alonso’s Blues in Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan, who is a long-term target for Chelsea. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Alisson’s future is in the hands of Liverpool. Should the Reds reject the chance to cash in on the most expensive goalkeeper in club history before his contract expires in 2027, he will accept his fate. Yet, if the door to Anfield is closed, Juventus appears to be his most likely destination regardless of their Champions League status. (Source: Calciomercato)

Teun Koopmeiners could be moving in the opposite direction. Juventus have set a lowly $34.9 million (£26.2 million, €30 million) asking price for a player who is “dreaming” of a move to Liverpool. Roma, led by Koopmeiners’s former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, are another potential destination. (Source: Tuttosport)

To balance a glut of forward-thinking departures, Newcastle are eyeing up West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a target for Everton this summer. (Source: The Sun)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski is living his final days as a Barcelona player. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The unloved Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has flickered across the radar of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giants are thought to consider the France international “not for sale.” (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

History could repeat itself for Barcelona as Atlético Madrid circle around the outgoing Robert Lewandowski. The soon-to-be free agent could follow in the footsteps of Luis Suárez, David Villa and Antoine Griezmann by swapping Catalonia for Los Colchoneros in a series of moves which have tended to favor Atlético over Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

If finances are a key factor for Lewandowski, he won’t be heading to Atlético. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are credited with an eye-watering salary offer of $104.7 million (€90 million) per season in an attempt to convince the veteran striker. (Source: Tuttosport)

Freshly promoted Spanish side Racing Santander have registered interest in Real Madrid’s academy gem Thiago Pitarch. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona’s quest to sign Alessandro Bastoni has stalled after a “substantial gap” in price between Inter and the Spanish champions. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

There would be no negotiations required for Barcelona to sign Denzel Dumfries, who is thought to have a $29.1 million (€25 million) buyout clause in his Inter contract. It remains to be seen if Barcelona pull the trigger on this purchase. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS