Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye $105 Million Premier League Striker; Van Dijk’s Liverpool Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Thiago is thriving after an injury-hit debut season. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with Brentford’s prolific striker Igor Thiago. Competition for the Brazilian’s signature will be crowded, with Chelsea thought to be lining up a $105.8 million (£77.8 million, €90 million) splurge. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal are considering an outlandish move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Gunners have been financially boosted by a run to the Champions League final—where they will face the Georgian maestro—with a $165.9 million (£122 million war chest to draw from. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Manchester United have added Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven to a shortlist of transfer targets for that problem position. Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and RB Leipzg gem Castello Lukeba are also under consideration, but the competition for Van de Ven will be fierce. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are poised to battle United for Van de Ven’s services. The Dutchman’s price is expected to fluctuate wildly depending on the division Tottenham start next season in. In the even of relegation, Van de Ven’s valuation is set to drop from $122.4 million (£90 million) to $81.6 million (£60 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Arsenal are locked in a three-way battle for Chelsea's wantaway midfielder Enzo Fernández. The World Cup winner is valued at $141 million (£103.7 million, €120 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Galatasaray have singled out Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the ideal summer addition, one year before his contract at Anfield expires. The Dutch defender is thought to be open to the idea of joining the Turkish giants. (Source: FotoMac)

Atlético Madrid have made a formal approach for Arsenal’s academy gem Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Gunners are expected to demand €70 million for the homegrown prospect newly flourishing as a midfielder. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United have retained their interest in Liam Delap from last summer and are expected to try and make the Chelsea striker the marquee arrival of the window. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Manchester United’s search for a new midfielder has led them to the door of West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes. (Source: The Telegraph)

Aston Villa and Tottenham have both been credited with interest in Parma midfielder Mandela Keita. (Source: TuttoAtalanta)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior (left) and Kylian Mbappé have come under fire from Real Madrid fans. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Working off the advice of Croatia captain and club legend Luka Modrić, Real Madrid have reignited their pursuit of Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol, who is rated at $117.5 million (£86.4 million, €100 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich’s prodigious midfielder Lennart Karl is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite a fierce public backlash and calls for his sale, Real Madrid are not thought to have any plans of offloading Kylian Mbappé this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

However, Vinicius Junior’s future is far less certain, especially as the Brazilian is yet to extend a contract which is currently set to expire in 2027. Manchester City are billed as “serious contenders” to sign the fleet-footed forward. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona’s first offer for Spurs fullback Pedro Porro has arrived at a value of $35.3 million (£25.9 million, €30 million).

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS