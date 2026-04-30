Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Mega Rashford Swap Deal; Ronaldo Eyes Barcelona Raid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

The Arsenal captain’s future is under consideration. | Getty Images/Glyn Kirk/AFP

In their continued pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, Manchester United would consider offering up a player in return. Joshua Zirkzee was the first name to be floated, while Milan would also be intrigued by Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard is supposedly no longer considered to be “unsellable” by Mikel Arteta. Inter and Aston Villa have both been credited with interest in the technical, tactical and literal leader in north London. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are prepared to offer a package worth up to $70.2 million (£52 million, €60 million) for Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool and Manchester United would be expected to pay somewhere in the region of $93.6–105.3 million (£69.3–78 million, €80–90 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Lille’s highly coveted teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi is the darling of Europe’s elite. Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all chasing the wispy midfielder but Manchester United could have the edge by enlisting the services of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson as part of a charm offensive. (Source: Abdellah Boulma)

Liverpool have rejected an initial approach from Juventus for starting goalkeeper Alisson. The Merseyside outfit are keen on retaining their No. 1 who is thought to be open to a move. (Source: Indykaila)

Forgotten Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson will end his temporary stay at Bayern Munich in the summer and has been linked with a switch to Serie A. Both Milan and Juventus have been listed as potential destinations. (Source: Calciomercato)

Atlético Madrid are sniffing around Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. In a bid to raise funds, the academy gem has been made available for sale, but only at a price of $58.5 million (£43.3 million, €50 million) which has sparked some caution in the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper has led them to the door of Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel. However, there is expected to be rival interest from Manchester United. (Source: Fussball Daten)

Arsenal are monitoring a potential return for their former player Serge Gnabry. In the event that Bayern Munich win the competitive race for Anthony Gordon, the Germany international could be available for as little as $35.1 million (£26 million, €30 million). (Source: SportsBoom)

After announcements from Bernardo Silva and John Stones, Nathan Aké is leaning towards a Manchester City farewell of his own. Milan could potentially serve as a landing spot for the Dutch defender. (Source: Calciomercato)

La Liga

Raphinha could be a huge loss for Barcelona. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Amid eye-watering figures getting thrown out by Saudi Pro League clubs, Barcelona are giving “serious” consideration to selling Raphinha this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Al Nassr had a $105.3 million (€90 million) approach for Raphinha rebuffed last summer but Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are thought to retain an interest in the Brazilian, which has only been heightened by Barcelona’s reported stance. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus are mulling over a potential approach for Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García, who has attracted interest from inside Turin since January. (Source: Tuttosport)

Much to the dismay of Hansi Flick, Barcelona are considering offloading Fermín López. The former Chelsea target could raise as much as €100 million) to fund the arrival of Alessandro Bastoni and Julián Alvarez this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Former Barcelona academy graduate Sergi Domínguez could find his way back to Catalonia in the summer after impressing for Dinamo Zagreb this season. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS