Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Eyes Man Utd Raid; Yamal Greenlights Huge Barcelona Buy

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

There could be a Portuguese reunion on the cards in Real Madrid. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, who are set to be overseen by his former Red Devils manager José Mourinho. The Spanish giants are in search of a new right back following Dani Carvajal’s exit, but United are expected to deem Dalot unsellable. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Mohamed Salah is expected to be the subject of rival interest from the Serie A pair of AC Milan and his former team Roma as he heads for Liverpool’s exit. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has made a surprise approach for his former Manchester City teammate John Stones, as the England international creeps towards free agency this summer. Stones’s varied list of suitors also include newly promoted Coventry City, Spanish champions Barcelona and his former club Everton. (Source: Daily Mail)

Erling Haaland is thought to be unsettled at Manchester City by news of Pep Guardiola’s impending exit, potentially opening the door for renewed Real Madrid interest. (Source: DefensaCentral)

It’s not all outgoings for Manchester City. Enzo Maresca is thought to be eyeing up a move for his former Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella as he prepares to replace Guardiola. (Source: Si Phillips)

In an attempt to dissuade Bayern Munich’s interest, Arsenal are preparing a fresh contract for Jurriën Timber. Declan Rice is another key figure in line for a bumper extension. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Real Madrid have set an upper limit of $48.8 million (£36.3 million, €42 million) for Manchester City’s talisman Rodri. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Manchester United have been credited with interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who may very well find himself shifted on the transfer list after an underwhelming campaign. (Source: Football Insider)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been surprisingly linked with Chelsea’s returning center back Levi Colwill. (Source: MARCA)

Amid rampant rumors of a swift exit one year after his record-breaking arrival, Nick Woltemade is expected to stay at Newcastle United for at least another season. (Source: The Telegraph)

Despite the continuation of Woltemade, Newcastle are still planning for a summer of major investment. The Magpies are supposedly plotting a €100 million) package deal for the Real Betis pairing of Abde Ezzalzouli and Cucho Hernández. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool exile Harvey Elliott is expected to be made available for $33.6 million (£25 million). Leeds United and Coventry City have both been linked. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Released by Arsenal and a Tottenham legend. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are thought to have given their seal of approval to the extravagant acquisition of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. (Source: El Nacional)

José Mourinho has requested the transfer of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović ahead of his soon-to-be confirmed arrival at Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid are thought to be “highly interested” in the Italy-born Germany youth international Nicolò Tresoldi. Club Brugge are expected to demand more than $34.8 million (€30 million) for the 21-year-old. (Source: Patrick Berger)

Barcelona have made a complete U-turn on the future of Ferran Torres, who is once again considered to be a key part of Hansi Flick’s roster after links of a move away. (Source: Fichajes)

A deal worth in the region of $52.3 million (£38.9 million, €45 million) has been struck between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atlético Madrid for the services of João Gomes. (Source: Sky Sports)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS