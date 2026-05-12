Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Plots Arsenal Raid for Real Madrid; $175 Million Olise Offer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool have to think about what comes next. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an approach for leading Manchester United and Liverpool target Yan Diomande. The RB Leipzig forward is expected to cost upwards of $117.7 million (£86.5 million, €100 million) but PSG have the funds to complete such a move should they cement their interest. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are tracking the development of AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlović, who is expected to cost around $58.9 million (£43.3 million, €50 million) (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have no intention of signing a first-choice goalkeeper to replace Alisson should he join Juventus this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili given the chance to fill the Brazilian’s large gloves. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both thought to be interested in Como’s talented, towering young defender Jacobo Ramón. However, Real Madrid’s bargain buyback clause—worth just $9.4 million (£6.9 million, €8 million)—could complicate any pursuit. (Source: SportsBoom)

The highly rated Roma right back Wesley is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar this summer. There is expected to be stiff competition from Manchester City. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Instead of Julián Alvarez, Barcelona consider Chelsea striker João Pedro to be the best player to work in tandem with Lamine Yamal. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona’s pursuit of Pedro is set to be held up by the prohibitive price tag set by Chelsea for their top scorer. (Source: Fichajes)

Bournemouth are concerned they may not be able to hang onto their Premier League record breaker Eli Junior Kroupi amid interest from a swollen glut of Champions League clubs, including—but not limited to—Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City. (Source: BBC Sport)

Rúben Dias has been tipped to leave Manchester City this summer, with freshly crowned Italian champions Inter Milan upheld as an inviting landing spot. (Source: Fichajes)

Roma’s impish attacking midfielder Matías Soulé has found himself at the center of a three-way tussle between Premier League clubs this summer. Aston Villa are expected to have the edge over Brighton and Bournemouth. (Source: SportsBoom)

Chelsea are poised to close a $47.1 million (£34.6 million, €40 million) deal for Bologna forward Jonathan Rowe, who has impressed in Serie A since spectacularly falling out of favor in Marseille following a bust-up with his teammate Adrien Rabiot. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers in La Liga. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

José Mourinho’s first transfer demand once he takes over at Real Madrid is expected to be a push for his star center back at Benfica, António Silva. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are preparing an initial offer of $176.6 million (£129.8 million, €150 million) for Michael Olise, however, Bayern Munich are expected to reject any bid below $235 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Rather than Olise, Mourinho is expected to believe a move for Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız is more viable, while Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is another surprise contender. (Source: El Nacional)

PSG are set to target Atlético Madrid’s sought-after star Julián Alvarez this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona have all been linked with the forward but PSG are thought to have the ultimate trump card: the allure of working with Luis Enrique. (Source: AS)

Beyond the appeal of Enrique, PSG are also expected to slap $176.6 million (£129.8 million, €150 million) on the table to prise Alvarez away from Atlético. (Source: Fichajes)

Mourinho has set seven Real Madrid players aside as “untouchable” this summer. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham find their way onto this no-sell list but Vinicius Junior is conspicuous by his absence. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS