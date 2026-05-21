Five Transfers Arsenal Must Make to Build on Title Triumph

Arsenal’s Premier League title celebrations are well underway and excitement is building for the upcoming Champions League final, but the club’s recruitment staff are already focused on planning ahead for next season.

The Gunners will enter the transfer market to bolster their title-winning squad and aren’t expected to have any issues attracting elite talent. Several departments could use reinforcing despite this season’s success, including the center forward position.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal have already identified a new striker to add to their squad this summer, with Bournemouth’s up-and-coming starlet Junior Kroupi garnering attention from the north Londoners.

Kroupi is on fire. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

The 19-year-old’s phenomenal debut season has not gone unnoticed and he’s already endeared himself to Arsenal supporters by scoring the goal in Bournemouth’s 1–1 draw with Manchester City that clinched the title for Arsenal.

Kroupi could demand a fee of around £80 million ($107 million) per the report, but Arsenal view him as someone who can play both centrally and off the left-hand side—the latter another area requiring improvement this summer.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all interested in the Frenchman, too, ensuring there will be stiff competition for his signature. However, Kroupi would undoubtedly be an exciting addition not only for next season, but Arsenal’s long-term future.

The teenager won’t be the only target on Arsenal’s wishlist, though. Here are four others the club could turn to as Mikel Arteta looks to build a dynasty.

Julián Alvarez

Julián Alvarez is a target for Arsenal. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Kroupi is not the only center forward on Arsenal’s radar. Their interest in Julián Alvarez dates back to last summer, and while Barcelona remain the front-runners for his signature should he leave Atlético Madrid, Arsenal are now genuine contenders in such transfer tug-of-war scenarios.

Alvarez would be an inspired addition to a forward line still lacking star power outside of Bukayo Saka, with the Argentine forward boasting the clinical edge of Viktor Gyökeres, hold-up play of Kai Havertz and positional intelligence of Gabriel Jesus all rolled into one.

After a 29-goal debut season with Atléti, he’s notched a further 20 this term, as well as an impressive 10 assists. The ex-Manchester City star has proven Premier League experience and is undoubtedly one of the world’s leading marksmen. Signing him would be a major coup.

Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola could be on the move this summer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal must also focus their attention to the left wing, arguably the only area of their squad that has underperformed this season. Gabriel Martinelli has endured a difficult campaign and could even be sold this summer, while Leandro Trossard is now 31 years old and sees his contract expire next summer.

While Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who could yet torment Arsenal in the Champions League final, remains Arsenal’s dream acquisition, a move appears extremely unlikely. Turning to the Georgian‘s clubmate Bradley Barcola could be wise.

The explosive Frenchman is PSG’s fourth-choice forward and could be tempted by a more prominent role elsewhere. Thirty-nine goal involvements last season were crucial to PSG’s success and he’s supplied another 21 this term.

The 23-year-old would prove an expensive and ambitious signing, but an extraordinary one nevertheless.

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has admirers across Europe. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Martinelli and Trossard were to leave this summer, Arsenal would need to sign two left wingers. Barcola could be one and Anthony Gordon might be another—ignoring budgetary restrictions for one minute, of course.

The Newcastle United winger has been closely linked with Arsenal amid growing exit rumors and would certainly offer an upgrade on the left flank. The Englishman’s raw speed, powerful dribbling and eye for goal make him one of the most dazzling wide men in the Premier League when in full flight.

A turbulent campaign hasn’t yielded much magic from Gordon or his Newcastle teammates, but the winger has still managed 17 goals and five assists across all competitions—10 of the former coming in the Champions League, where Gordon showcased his versatility by often playing up front.

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali was linked with Arsenal during the winter window. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Gordon’s Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali is another who has been linked with the Gunners, the Italian’s agent reportedly offering him to Arsenal late in the January transfer window after news of Mikel Merino’s long-term injury emerged. A deal never materialized, but the parties could be united this summer.

Tonali, who is also a target for rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, would add to an impressive Arsenal midfield that already contains the likes of Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi and Martin Ødegaard. To continue to compete for multiple titles each season, Arteta needs depth in the engine room.

Tonali would be a starter for Arsenal given his skill set and immense quality, while also providing the Premier League champions with some elite cover in the eventuality of a Rice or Zubimendi injury.

Arsenal certainly don’t have the budget to sign all of their targets this summer, but they might be willing to break the bank to secure Tonali’s services.

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