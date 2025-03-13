UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Team of the Week
The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 featured standout performances from 11 players on seven different teams.
From PSG's triumph over Liverpool to Real Madrid's penalty shootout victory over Atlético Madrid, the Champions League round of 16 delivered thrilling matches and moments throughout Europe. At the center of the contested ties came brilliant individual performances from players of all ages. In fact, some superstars even made Champions League history this week.
Check out SI Soccer's Champions League Team of the Week.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Team of the Week (4-2-3-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma came up huge in PSG's penalty shootout against Liverpool. The Italian keeper saved Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones's penalties to send his side to the quarterfinals.
RB: Denzel Dumfries—Dumfries continues to be one of the pillar's of Inter Milan's incredible defense. The captain was unflappable on the right flank, winning 100% of his tackles, managing four clearances and making five recoveries. And he did so while committing just one foul in 90 minutes.
CB: Emre Can—The 31-year-old did it all for Dortmund this week. Not only did Can convert from the spot to ignite his side's second half-comeback, but he also fulfilled his defensive duties. The German lost just two of his nine duels and helped limit Lille to just their fifth-minute goal.
CB: José María Giménez—No defender was more instrumental in locking down Real Madrid than Giménez; Diego Simeone's side kept a clean sheet against the defending European champions for 120 minutes. Kylian Mbappé did not record a single shot in the entire match, much in part due to Giménez's efforts in his own half.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes completely silenced Mohamed Salah; the Egyptian superstar registered just one shot on target in 120 minutes. Mendes won the most duels (12) and had the most tackles (4) in the match.
DM: Vitinha—Thierry Henry said it best: "Vitinha plays a different sport." The midfielder expertly managed the tempo of the game at Anfield and completed the most passes (103) in the match. Vitinha also converted PSG's first penalty in the shootout.
DM: Marco Asensio—The Spaniard made an instant impact when he joined Aston Villa and translated his fine form the Champions League. Asensio bagged a brace off the bench against Club Brugge to send his side to the quarterfinals for the first time in 43 years.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Not only did the 17-year-old score a brilliant goal in Barcelona's 3–1 victory over Benfica, but he also assisted Raphinha's opening goal. Yamal became the youngest player in Champions League history to record a goal and an assist in a single game.
AM: Ousmane Dembélé—The Frenchman scored the lone goal in 120 minutes on Tuesday to get PSG to a penalty shootout against Liverpool. Dembélé went on to convert in the shootout, creating another highlight-reel moment to his spectacular season.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha continued his 2025 Ballon d'Or campaign with two goals and one assist against Benfica. With 11 Champions League goals to his name this season, the Brazilian is now chasing Lionel Messi's record of most goals scored by a Barcelona player in a single Champions League campaign (14).
ST: Harry Kane—Bayern Munich scored two goals against Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their tie, and Kane was involved in both. The England international got himself on the scoresheet in the second half before setting up Alphonso Davies's goal 21 minutes later.