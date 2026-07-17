USA Summer Tour 2026: Full Match Schedule, Where to Buy Tickets

After six exciting weeks and 104 matches, the 2026 World Cup comes to an end on Sunday. But if you’ve caught soccer fever and are scrambling to find even more matches across the U.S. this summer, then you’re in serious luck.

English Premier League clubs Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland as well as EFL Championship side Wrexham will all participate in the USA Summer Tour 2026, competing in preseason friendlies across six different U.S. cities. The tour begins on July 25, less than a week after the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium.

“Wrexham in the USA 2026 takes us back to the United States for the first time since 2024 and in the same year the FIFA World Cup is being held in the states,” Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson said in March.

“The tour provides a fantastic opportunity for our growing fanbase, especially those living in the U.S., to follow the team in action across three high-profile matches.”

Wrexham, co-owned by Hollywood actors Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, have grown an immense following, given their star-studded ownership as well as the documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, which began in 2022.

Season five just premiered in May, documenting the club’s historic 2025–26 Championship season, in which the Red Dragons were just two points shy of a promotion playoff spot. Ever since Mac and Reynolds took over in 2020, Wrexham have reached incredible heights. Just three years ago, they were competing in the National League, but they played their way to three consecutive league promotions before just barely missing out on a fourth.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season, enough to earn a spot in Champions League competition next season; however, the club enjoyed an especially stellar campaign in the 2024–25 season, crowned Premier League champions for the club’s record-tying 20th English league title.

Sunderland finished seventh last season, good enough for the Europa League group stage, and Leeds finished 14th.

USA Summer Tour 2026 Schedule

All tickets for the preseason friendlies can be purchased through SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster. Tickets are ranging from $70 to $200, as of July 17, which is mere pennies compared to the ticket prices for the World Cup.

Match Venue City Date / Time (Local) Wrexham vs. Leeds Raymond James Stadium Tampa July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Sunderland GEODIS Park Nashville July 25 at 5 p.m. Liverpool vs. Wrexham Yankee Stadium New York July 29 at TBD Leeds vs. Sunderland Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, N.J. July 30 at TBD Leeds vs. Liverpool Soldier Field Chicago Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Wrexham Subaru Park Chester, Pa. Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC