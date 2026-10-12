USMNT Star Alex Freeman Outshines Real Madrid’s Galacticos, Other Americans Dazzle Overseas

It was a perfect fall for the U.S. men’s national team, who claimed four victories as manager Mauricio Pochettino successfully capitalized on the momentum gained from an impressive World Cup campaign on home soil.

The burgeoning American youth reminded senior figures that their spots within Pochettino’s framework are not guaranteed. Thus, there was plenty of intrigue as European club soccer returned to the fold after a three-week absence.

There’s no longer a premier division across the Atlantic bereft of American interest, and much of this weekend’s attention was cast on the Santiago Bernabéu, as Alex Freeman’s Villarreal faced up against mighty Real Madrid.

Amid the milestones and chaos in Spain’s capital, USMNT supporters would’ve been greatly encouraged by Freeman’s showing for the Yellow Submarine. However, the fullback was just one of several impressive USMNT performers across Europe this weekend.

Alex Freeman Is an Emerging La Liga Star

Ligero como una moto, potente como un camión.



Gran carrera y rectificación de Alex Freeman para evitar el tiro de Diomandé.#RealMadridVillarreal | #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/0DvzTqvX4E — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) October 10, 2026

Orlando City sold homegrown Freeman to Villarreal for a franchise-record fee in January, and the 22-year-old, despite limited La Liga action during the second half of last season, was included on Pochettino’s 26-man World Cup roster in the summer.

Freeman started all but one of the USMNT’s matches at the tournament (the anomaly being the group stage dead rubber against Türkiye) and scored in the Matchday 2 victory over Australia. He’s become an indispensable figure for the Argentine boss, who has spoken glowingly of the dynamic fullback throughout his tenure at U.S. Soccer.

During the World Cup, the USMNT manager went as far as to say Freeman could become “one of the best players at his position in the world.”

To garner such recognition, Freeman will first need to establish himself at Villarreal, and it seems the 22-year-old is finding his feet. Under the newly appointed Iñigo Pérez, once Andoni Iraola’s right-hand man at Rayo Vallecano, Freeman has started four of Villarreal’s previous five La Liga outings, and his performance against Real Madrid earned lofty praise from Spanish outlet Marca, which said Freeman “dominated” Los Blancos on Saturday.

Freeman has become a starter for the Yellow Submarine. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Despite tasting defeat, Freeman was named FotMob’s Man of the Match with an impressive stat line. He ended the match with the most defensive contributions (18), most touches (93), a 75% ground-duel success rate and a 60% aerial-duel success rate.

Freeman was able to showcase his standout athleticism and stellar recovery speed during a first-half sequence in which a slight misjudgment was initially seized upon by Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande. Freeman recovered, though, and timed his challenger brilliantly with a sweeping slide tackle.

As the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, it’s no surprise that Freeman is an elite athlete; however, the 22-year-old has also earned praise for his tactical astuteness and efficiency in the build-up phase.

Given the extent of Pochettino’s endorsement and Freeman’s recent success, the young talent is a sure bet to remain a staple down the USMNT’s right-hand side. The World Cup, combined with the autumnal youth revolution, offered a glimpse into an exciting future for Pochettino’s side, with Freeman among the key cogs.

USMNT’s Other Standout Performers in Europe This Week

Joe Scally scored on Derby Day. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Joe Scally was included on Pochettino’s World Cup roster but was absent this fall. Determined to swiftly work his way back into the fold, the defender found himself on the scoresheet in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s derby defeat to FC Köln in the Bundesliga. It was just the eighth goal of the 23-year-old’s senior career but the second he has scored this season.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso was also omitted from Pochettino’s most recent roster and hasn’t yet found his feet in Diego Simeone’s engine room. However, Cardoso produced an assured display in La Liga on Saturday, as Atléti scored late on to defeat Alavés 2–1.

Bryan Reynolds has been away from the USMNT for three years, but the 25-year-old produced a standout performance out of the blue at the weekend. The Rennes fullback recorded two assists in a 4–1 victory over Auxerre in what was his first Ligue 1 start. Reynolds is unlikely to be considered by Pochettino any time soon, but how about that for a blast from the past?