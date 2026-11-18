Looking ahead to 2027, the U.S. men’s national team will be forced to do something it hasn’t been required to do for over two years: play a competitive match outside U.S. soil.

As the start of a new era looms as Mauricio Pochettino departs the USMNT touchline for Manchester United, whoever the U.S. Soccer Federation appoints as his successor will inherit the position in a much different situation than the one Pochettino encountered upon his arrival in 2024.

Pochettino had the luxury of taking over a USMNT team that, as a co-host nation, skipped the qualifier rounds and had direct passage to the 2026 World Cup—where the Stars and Stripes played every game of its tournament journey in the U.S. With the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League finals exclusively taking place on U.S. soil, opportunities to play outside of the U.S. shrunk even more.

As a result, Pochettino will leave the USMNT having managed 37 games at the job, yet only one required his team to travel away from U.S. territory. It’s an unheard of statistical anomaly, and his successor won’t have the privilege of enjoying a similarly comfortable tenure.

The Last Time the USMNT Played Outside of U.S. Soil

Ricardo Pepi scored the winner the last time the USMNT played away from U.S. soil. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

You have to go back to the third game of Pochettino’s reign to find the last time the USMNT played a game away from U.S. soil. On Nov. 14, 2024, Ricardo Pepi’s early goal was enough for the USMNT to beat Jamaica 1–0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

The USMNT has played 34 straight games in U.S. territory since, and by the time the 2030 World Cup qualifiers start, it will have been almost three years since that victory in Kingston, Jamaica.

Obviously, USMNT newcomers Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan and Justin Ellis, among others, have never played an international game outside of the U.S. Even at club level, Sullivan is the only one who’s played an official match outside of U.S. territory.

But even established internationals that are USMNT mainstays such as Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter, both of whom play in Europe at the club level, have never been forced to feature for the USMNT in a game outside the nation’s borders.

Whoever replaces Pochettino will be tasked with preparing for the hurdles away qualifier matches present. Even if it’s against inferior opponents, away matches within the region are complicated affairs to overcome—as former manager Jürgen Klinsmann found out during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

USMNT Legends Warn Current Players of What Awaits in 2027

Landon Donovan (left) and Tim Howard played countless games away from U.S. soil during their international career. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

But it’s not only the USMNT’s new manager that must prepare for the challenges that are competitive away games in Concacaf, the players will also be obligated to adapt and deliver in unfavorable environments away from home.

USMNT Legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard addressed the topic in their Unfiltered Soccer Podcast and revealed that there was always an effort made to play games away at difficult environments during their playing days. Now, though, the current version of the USMNT is in for a reality-check.

“It hardened us [playing away international friendlies],” Howard admitted. “It got us to where we wanted as a team. But you can’t do that anymore, we’ve said it, the schedule doesn’t allow U.S. Soccer to go: ‘we're going to make these young boys uncomfortable, we’re going to take them to Germany.’ Can’t do it, there’s no windows.”

“All those points are right,” Donovan said. “But I will say, they are going to get uncomfortable real soon. When World Cup qualifying starts, they’re going to pack their bags and some of these kids and men are going to see places they didn’t know could exist in the world.

“They are going to be uncomfortable soon. I agree, I would like to see them in more challenging environments away from home. The problem is the last four years, we knew the World Cup was happening in America, so everyone wanted to come play us in America.”

Donovan added: “But, you can definitely believe they are going to get some experience in the next few years.”

USMNT’s World Cup Qualifier Journey Isn’t As Daunting Anymore

The USMNT is unlikely to face the best teams in the region come the 2030 World Cup qualifiers. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Fortunately for Pochettino’s successor and the USMNT as a whole, the Stars and Stripes will be allowed to get used to playing competitive away games again while facing some of the lowest ranked teams in Concacaf.

Concacaf modified its World Cup qualifier format now that the region is guaranteed to have six representatives in the tournament—twice as many as the last time the USMNT played in the qualifiers—since the World Cup field expanded to 48 teams.

As one of the top ranked teams in Concacaf, the USMNT will start its 2030 World Cup qualifier journey in Round Two as the highest seed in one of the six groups of four teams. There, it’ll play home and away legs against some of the lowest-ranked teams in the region.

If the USMNT secures a top-two group finish, it’ll progress to the final round of qualifiers which is made up of three groups of four teams. Once again, as one of the top ranked teams in the region, the USMNT would be the highest seed in one of those groups.

As a result, away trips to Canada and Mexico—presumably the other top ranked teams come Round Three of the 2030 qualifiers—are unlikely to be on the USMNT’s schedule on the road the World Cup. The path to qualification is significantly easier to navigate than before considering the USMNT lost away at Canada in the 2022 qualifiers and has never beaten Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in an official match.

The 2030 World Cup qualifiers and returning to reality by playing away games regularly will unquestionably bring its challenges to the USMNT and its next manager. Still, the Stars and Stripes have the quality to overcome whatever hurdle presents itself and cruise to the 2030 World Cup.