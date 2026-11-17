The U.S. men’s national team and Haiti regroup for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday, this time at TQL Stadium.

It will be manager Mauricio Pochettino’s last time on the USMNT’s touchline, departing the States four years earlier than his contract renewal suggested.

There was a lot of unrest swirling around the USMNT’s first leg against Haiti on Saturday, coming just 24 hours after Pochettino inked a shock deal with Manchester United. Nevertheless, the American players proved unshakeable, soaring to a 6–0 win in front of a crowd of mostly Haitians at Miami’s Nu Stadium.

The final leg, set in Cincinnati, is expected to feel much more like a home match, and the massive weekend win has all but sealed aggregate victory for the USMNT—and, thus, a place in the Nations League Finals next March.

Surmounting a six-goal deficit may not be in the cards for Haiti, but that won’t stop Les Grenadiers from attempting to rewrite the thrashing they just experienced. Haiti will be gunning for victory and attempting to spoil Pochettino’s final farewell. After a respectable account of themselves at the 2026 World Cup and impressive run to this stage of the Nations League quarterfinals, the Haitians cannot be so easily dismissed.

USMNT vs. Haiti Score Prediction

USMNT Gives Perfect Send Off

Christian Pulisic (right) scored a brace on Saturday. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

This American side doesn’t seem to have an off switch, as evidenced by the five goals it scored in the second half alone on Saturday. Even with the aggregate win practically secured, all signs point to the Stars and Stripes grinding out another victory to give Pochettino a proper goodbye.

The USMNT is up to five consecutive wins post-World Cup, scoring a whopping 18 goals in that span, while only conceding three. In this new era, the team is a different beast.

Expect Christian Pulisic to continue his magic. After a recent resurgence at club side AC Milan, the 28-year-old forward is back to his best, and the brace he scored in the first leg will only compound his confidence on the ball.

Captain America is back: On Saturday, Pulisic scored for the first time in USMNT competitive action in almost exactly two years, dating back to the 2024 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica on Nov. 18. It marked his first brace for the team in over three years, dating back to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Mexico.

On Saturday, Pulisic scored for the first time in USMNT competitive action in almost exactly two years, dating back to the 2024 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica on Nov. 18. It marked his first brace for the team in over three years, dating back to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Mexico. Head-to-head record : These two nations are meeting for the 26th time on Tuesday, having first locked horns in 1941. While Haiti dominated the matchup early on, winning the first four encounters, the USMNT has had much more success in recent times. In fact, Haiti hasn’t beaten the USMNT since 1973—a winless run of 11 games. Saturday’s 6–0 win was the largest margin of victory the matchup has ever seen.

: These two nations are meeting for the 26th time on Tuesday, having first locked horns in 1941. While Haiti dominated the matchup early on, winning the first four encounters, the USMNT has had much more success in recent times. In fact, Haiti hasn’t beaten the USMNT since 1973—a winless run of 11 games. Saturday’s 6–0 win was the largest margin of victory the matchup has ever seen. Home-field advantage: After “boos” rained down on the USMNT players for every tackle, set piece and passing sequence at Nu Stadium, the American fanbase is expected to show out in bigger numbers at TQL Stadium to provide its support.

Prediction: USMNT 3–1 Haiti

Haiti Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Haiti has not beaten the USMNT since 1973. | FotMob.

Manager David Badía is expected to field the same starting lineup on Tuesday that he used over the weekend, not only because it’s the team’s strongest, but also because there is a laundry list of injuries preventing the possibility of wholesale changes.

One of Haiti’s main stars, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers, remains doubtful with a muscular injury, as does Duckens Nazon and Wilguens Paugain. Hannes Delcroix is sidelined with a leg injury, out for one to two weeks.

Alexander Pierre has established himself as Placide’s successor between the posts; however, the six goals conceded won’t bode well for his confidence on Tuesday.

The brunt of creativity will continue to fall on Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, who had brief moments of ingenuity last time out but was nonetheless stifled by the center back duo of Chris Richards and Auston Trusty.

Striker Lenny Joseph also had fleeting moments of dominance, even finding the back of the net in the 70th minute on Saturday, before the goal was overturned by VAR.

Haiti predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Pierre; Pierre, Arcus, Nwadike, Expérience; Pierre, Jacques; Louicius, Isidor, Casimir; Joseph

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Haiti

Mauricio Pochettino could make several changes to the starting lineup. | FotMob.

Pochettino may be inclined to make several changes to his starting lineup because of the major advantage the USMNT currently holds in the series.

The Argentine may trial 18-year-old Neil Pierre and World Cup defender Mark McKenzie together in the backline, a decision that would cap-tie the former, who is a Haitian-American dual national and currently still eligible to switch allegiances. In fact, Pierre’s older brother, Nelson, represents Haiti at the youth national level.

21-year-old Nashville SC star Reed Baker-Whiting could man the left back, making his senior debut in his first national team call-up, while providing much-needed rest to 29-year-old Antonee Robinson.

American fans will be eager to see if Pochettino gives the nod to 17-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan. The right winger did not come off the bench on Saturday, but if he features on Tuesday, he will likewise become cap-tied. After dazzling on the international stage last month and becoming the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, Sullivan is expected to receive at least some minutes. It would mark his first time taking the pitch with Pulisic—the future and present of the USMNT battling together on the international stage.

Pochettino may restore World Cup hero Folarin Balogun to the No. 9 position after he scored a late banger in his long-awaited international return to ignite a red-hot striker battle with Julian Hall.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Haiti (4-2-3-1): Kochen; Freeman, Pierre, McKenzie, Baker-Whiting; Berhalter, Adams; Sullivan, Mehmeti, Pulisic; Balogun.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Haiti Kick Off?

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. BST (Nov. 18)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, Prime Video USA, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TBS USA, truTV USA, ViX, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada OneSoccer International YouTube, CONCACAF GO