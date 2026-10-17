USMNT Wonderkid Mathis Albert Could Be on the Move As European Giants Lurk

U.S. men’s national team wonderkid Mathis Albert is reportedly considering leaving Borussia Dortmund in the near future in search of more playing time.

The 17-year-old wants regular minutes to continue his development at the highest level, according to Sky Sports Germany. After becoming the youngest U.S. player to feature in the Bundesliga back in April, Albert has played no Bundesliga minutes this term, with his only appearance for Dortmund coming against fifth-tier HEBC Hamburg in the German Cup.

Albert featured in all four games the USMNT played during the September–October international action, becoming the youngest goalscorer in team history when he found the back of the net against Chile. His record was broken a game later when fellow 2009-born star Cavan Sullivan struck against Mexico.

“Sooner or later, probably sooner, [Albert] will get a lot more minutes here at Borussia Dortmund than perhaps half a year ago,” club manager Niko Kovač said after the youngster’s impressive senior international debut.

Yet, Albert hasn’t played a single minute in the two games since Dortmund’s return to action, prompting his interest in a new club.

Three European Giants Circling Albert

Mathis Albert (front) instantly made an impact with the USMNT. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Dortmund have already fended off suitors interested in poaching Albert away from Germany. And not just any suitors.

The report indicates that Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign Albert after winning their first-ever Champions League title in the summer of 2025.

Last winter, Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea were reportedly willing to offer up to €20 million ($22.4 million) to acquire Albert. Dortmund were unwilling to let go of the former LA Galaxy academy player, but if Albert pushes for an exit, the German club’s stance might soften.

Still, any move to the Premier League could only materialize next summer after Albert turns 18. And despite his current lack of minutes, the teenager is still highly regarded at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund Chief Speaks on ‘Truly Special’ Albert

Mathis Albert joined Borussia Dortmund’s academy in 2024. | Getty Images

Amid the speculation surrounding Albert’s potential departure, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Nils-Ole Book addressed the teenager’s situation and confirmed the club has a plan to progress his development.

“We really do see huge potential in Mathis,” Book told Sky Sports. “He’s got something truly special about him. He’s a player who likes to take on opponents boldly in one-on-one situations. It’s basically something you can never have enough of, and we certainly don’t have too much of it either.

“That’s why we’re delighted he’s part of our team. We have a clear plan for him. I think it’s really important to keep improving in every aspect, because at 17, you’re certainly not at your peak yet. His chances to play will definitely come, he’s got the talent for it. We’re looking forward to that time.”

Book has a point. At 17, Albert isn’t at an age in which he should expect to be a starter at a club like Dortmund. Switching clubs could actually complicate Albert’s development, forcing him to adapt to a new environment with such little senior experience.

Furthermore, although it‘s exciting for him to be linked with some of the best teams in the world, minutes would also be incredibly hard to come by for him with any of these other reported suitors.

For now, staying at Dortmund to follow Book’s plan could be in his best interest. If he does leave, going to a less demanding European side where he would feature regularly at the highest level could be the way to go.