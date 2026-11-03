Which USMNT Youngsters Deserve Another Call Up for Concacaf Nations League?

The 2026 September-October window was historic for the U.S. men’s national team, seeing 13 players make their senior debuts and several more make their mark.

Chris Brady, Diego Kochen and Brian Schwake all started a game apiece between the sticks, suggesting a reinvigorated emphasis on strong goalkeeping. Eight teenagers, including Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, became household names after outclassing even the most senior of international stars.

The USMNT will now play a two-game competitive series against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in mid-November. As opposed to last month’s friendlies, there won’t be quite as much room for experimentation. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will name his roster on Wednesday, looking to bring back several veteran stars like Timothy Weah, Brenden Aaronson and Christian Pulisic. Nevertheless, he will be hoping to lock down a few worthy youngsters.

Pochettino will have to share the wealth with U-23 manager Steve Cherundolo, though, as the youth squad will convene the same week to jumpstart 2028 Summer Olympics preparations.

With that being said, which of the young talents should get another senior call up from Pochettino for the November international window?

Julian Hall Merits USMNT Return

Julian Hall might very well be the USMNT's best center forward at the moment. | Burt Granofsky/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino can kill two birds with one stone by calling up Julian Zakrzewski Hall. Two years after becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in MLS history, the Red Bull New York striker has taken the league by the horns. The 18-year-old has scored 13 goals and added five assists in 32 league appearances, and while he failed to lead them to the playoffs, he has done enough to command Pochettino's attention.

After bagging a goal and an assist in his senior debut against Peru on Sep. 26, Hall found the back of the net once again against Chile and Mexico, becoming just the third player in USMNT history to score in each of his first three appearances (and the youngest). Hall is in red-hot form, and he'll be hoping to score in his third straight MLS match against Atlanta United on Saturday, before potentially rejoining the USMNT for his competitive debut.

Even with World Cup strikers Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi expected to return to the fold, they’ll likely be replacing Damion Downs and Ellis as opposed to Hall. He has established himself as one for the present, not just the future, and it's no surprise that he finds himself amid a tug-of-war between two countries.

Poland has done its best to convince him to switch allegiances as it seeks an heir to Robert Lewandowski’s throne, but it seems that Hall has his heart set on the Stars and Stripes. He will be officially cap-tied if he plays in either match against Haiti, and given that he's in better form than any other USMNT striker, there's no excuse for him not to be heavily involved.

Cavan Sullivan Belongs in Red, White and Blue

Cavan Sullivan has taken MLS by storm. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Sullivan has already grabbed the nation’s attention this year, rushing to six goals and 10 assists in MLS play since mid-August to drag Philadelphia Union up the standings and into serious playoff contention. Now, the 17-year-old prodigy is commanding the international stage.

He made his senior debut last month and became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history (17 years, five days old) with a skillful chip over El Tri in an eventual 3–0 beatdown of the Americans’ most bitter foe. He earned starts in two of the four fall friendlies, including the highly anticipated clash with Mexico.

Although Sullivan was dealing with a nagging ankle injury last week, he has returned to the pitch and will be expected to pick up right where he left off with the USMNT.

New England Duo Provides Wildcard Option

Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Raines have spearheaded New England’s resurgence. | Mimi Murad/New England Revolution/MLS/Getty Images

New England Revolution are headed back to the postseason after three years thanks in large part to two of the best young stars in MLS: Brooklyn Raines and Peyton Miller.

Raines has gone up another level since trading Houston for New England after the 2025 season, showcasing remarkable maturity in terms of his spatial awareness, decision-making and ability to turn out of pressure and carry the ball into space. He ranks in the 76th percentile among MLS midfielders for progressive carrying, and he's also capable of keeping his team in the contest with last-gasp defensive interventions.

While Raines has helped to shore up the midfield, Miller has delivered an extra jolt of energy to New England’s attacking play. Capable of barreling forward from the left back position and beating opponents with a bewildering change of direction, Miller combines his elite speed with an impressive timing of his runs. Whether he’s playing at left back or winger, he has provided plenty of incisiveness with seven goals and nine assists thus far.

Both Miller and Raines have already played together in a World Cup, helping the U.S. reach the quarterfinal of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile before losing to eventual champions Morocco. If they continue improving at this rate, it is only a matter of time before they’re playing in a World Cup for the senior side.