Valencia vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are searching for their fourth successive victory at the start of their La Liga title defense when visiting Valencia on Sunday.

It’s all been ever so straightforward for the reigning champions thus far, with five-goal victories over Elche and Rayo Vallecano sandwiching the win over Athletic Club. They’ve hardly had to break stride during the first few weeks of the season and another routine triumph is projected at Mestalla.

Barça might have one eye on their Champions League return on Wednesday, which sees Feyenoord visit Camp Nou. However, they can’t afford to lose focus ahead of the weekend’s away day, during which they can fully capitalize on Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Real Betis on Friday.

Valencia have stuttered at the beginning of their campaign, with their opening round draw against Celta Vigo followed by back-to-back defeats at the hands of Real Betis and Deportivo de A Coruña. Carlos Corberán and his players will require a perfect performance to end their losing streak.

Valencia vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Barça Continue Winning Run

Barça have eased to three straight wins. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

For Barça, this shouldn’t prove too testing. Brimming with belief and superstar talent, the Catalan giants are expected to maintain their perfect record with another stylish, high-scoring win.

La Blaugrana have dominated this fixture over recent years, and with Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and Lamine Yamal all in devastating form in their offense, Valencia’s defense stands little chance of repelling them for long.

At the other end of the field, Flick’s side are not strangers to serving up easy goals for their opposition, but two clean sheets from their opening three matches will offer belief of another shutout—especially given Valencia’s weak attacking record.

Head-to-head domination : Valencia beat Barça at Mestalla on the final day of last season, but their visitors had already secured the title at that point. In the five games prior, La Blaugrana racked up 24 goals in convincing wins.

: Valencia beat Barça at Mestalla on the final day of last season, but their visitors had already secured the title at that point. In the five games prior, La Blaugrana racked up 24 goals in convincing wins. Barça firepower : Yamal opened his account for the season with a double against Rayo last Monday, while Raphinha already has five in La Liga. Even without a superstar striker, Barcelona have been typically devastating in the final third, and they’re currently averaging four goals per game.

: Yamal opened his account for the season with a double against Rayo last Monday, while Raphinha already has five in La Liga. Even without a superstar striker, Barcelona have been typically devastating in the final third, and they’re currently averaging four goals per game. Valencia’s struggles: Los Che have not provided much excitement for their supporters during the opening weeks. They have scored just once in three outings, blanking in both their home fixtures.

Prediction: Valencia 0–3 Barcelona

Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Harvey Elliott is a new Valencia player. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Valencia have a devastating injury list which only weakens their position against Spain’s best side.

Ipswich Town loanee Kayne van Oevelen is doubtful to make the matchday squad due to fitness issues, while Dimitri Foulquier and Luis Rioja could also miss out.

Justin de Haas will sit out again with an ankle issue, as will Guido Rodríguez and José Copete with muscle and knee problems respectively. ACL injuries mean Sergi Canós and Diego López are still in the treatment room, and striker Umar Sadiq sustained a long-term hamstring injury against Deportivo last time out.

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott could make his club debut and a first competitive appearance since March.

Valencia predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (5-3-2): Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Martínez, Diakhaby, Tárrega, Vázquez; Ugrinić, Pepelu, Guerra; Duro, Danjuma.

Rodri is in line for his first start. | Sports Illustrated

Barça have a few injury issues of their own, with the trio of Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Jesse Bisiwu all absent for the weekend. Gavi remains a doubt with a knee injury, too, but has now returned to training.

Gabriel Jesus should be available to Flick having secured a late move from Arsenal, but it will be Raphinha who continues to lead the line for the moment—something he’s done brilliantly in recent weeks.

Rodri could make his first ever start for Barça after two cameos, potentially replacing Marc Bernal in the engine room. There could be another alteration at right back, with Jules Koundé dropping out for Eric García.

There’s a battle between Andreas Christensen and Gerard Martín to be Pau Cubarsí’s center back partner. A similar fight occurs for the No. 10 role, where Dani Olmo and Fermín López are both seeking starts.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1): J. García; E. García, Cubarsí, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon; Raphinha.

What Time Does Valencia vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Valencia, Spain

: Valencia, Spain Stadium : Mestalla

: Mestalla Date : Sunday, Sep. 6

: Sunday, Sep. 6 Kickoff Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

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