Víctor Munoz’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool

After a breakout season at Osasuna, Víctor Muñoz completed a surprise move to Liverpool, where the winger hopes to help revive a Reds attack in desperate need of reinforcements.

Muñoz, who previously made a name for himself at Real Madrid Castilla, was one of the standout young players in La Liga last season. The 22-year-old tallied seven goals and five assists as he carried a dreadful Osasuna side, so much so that he had suitors across Europe vying for his signature.

Newcastle United were in pole position to sign Muñoz, but Liverpool swooped in and hijacked the transfer for $46 million (€40 million), marking the Reds’ first official signing under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Once Muñoz returns from representing Spain at the 2026 World Cup, he will have adapt to a new country, a new league, a new team and perhaps a new shirt number.

Muñoz’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool

Víctor Muñoz owned the number 21 at Osasuna. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Muñoz most recently wore 21 during his debut campaign with Osasuna. Technically, the number is available at Liverpool; Konstantinos Tsimikas left it vacant when he joined Roma on loan.

The fullback is expected to return to Merseyside, but his future in a red shirt remains uncertain. There is a reality in which he could be on his way out this summer, but reports suggest Tsimikas wants to stay and compete with Milos Kerkez for minutes in the final year of his contract. Should he get his wish, he could once again wear 21.

Muñoz also has history wearing 44 for the Real Madrid first team. The forward could easily claim ownership of that number at Liverpool, but he might look elsewhere considering he only wore it four times.

Muñoz had much more experience wearing 23 and 9 at Real Madrid Castilla. The 23 shirt is available at Anfield after Luis Díaz’s move to Bayern Munich, but Alexander Isak owns 9.

For Spain, the 22-year-old dons the 25 shirt, which belongs to Giorgi Mamardashvili at Liverpool.

Avaliable Shirt Numbers at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo could be on his way out of Merseyside this summer. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Muñoz’s number choices were quite restricted while playing in Spain. In La Liga, first-team players must wear a number between 1 and 25; it’s why Trent Alexander-Arnold had to give up his 99 shirt when he made the move to Real Madrid.

The Premier League has no such rules. Therefore, Muñoz could choose from the following available shirt numbers at Liverpool: 5, 11, 13, 16, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39, 40, 41, 44, 45, 48–72, 74–94, 96–99.

Other numbers could become vacant depending on outgoing transfers. Federico Chiesa, who wore the number 14, is one of the players linked with a summer exit. Cody Gakpo is also at the center of transfer speculation, potentially freeing up the number 18, as is Curtis Jones, who wears 17.

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