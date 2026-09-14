‘The One Who’s Violent’—Man Utd Legend Goes On Shocking Rant Against Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Roy Keane held nothing back in a scathing review of Bruno Fernandes and the action that resulted in Manchester City’s Phil Foden getting sent off during the first half of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Although ultimately going undisciplined, Fernandes was at the heart of the controversial skirmish. The United playmaker initially fouled Foden, and when the City forward fell to the ground, Fernandes not-so-subtly kicked him in the back. This prompted Foden to lose his head and launch a two-footed kick directly at Fernandes’s stomach.

Match referee Michael Oliver didn’t hesitate showing Foden a straight red card, a decision that VAR confirmed, deeming Foden guilty of violent conduct. Meanwhile, the Portuguese star wasn’t even shown a yellow, giving United a man advantage from the 23rd minute onward.

Roy Keane Goes in on Fernandes for Red Card Incident

Roy Keane wasn’t happy with how Bruno Fernandes acted. | Michael Regan /The FA/Getty Images

At half time, Keane shared his opinion on the controversial action while commentating for Sky Sports. The former rough Red Devils’ midfielder didn’t hold back when criticizing Fernandes’s behavior and went as far as to say that Foden shouldn’t have been sent off.

“Bruno [Fernandes] goes in, tackles him, clearly fouls him and gives him a little boot on the floor,” Keane said. “Foden gets up, does react, and he's now sent off. I'm guessing it's classed as violent conduct, but to me, Bruno's the one who's violent here.

“I have to call it out. I called Kyle Walker out a few years ago when he went down to a head butt [which led to United striker Rasmus Hojlund seeing a red card]. I don't think that's a red card for Foden, I really don't.”

“Foden's a bit daft here, but so is Bruno,” Keane added. “If Bruno got sent off for that and nothing happened with Foden then we'd be saying, ‘Do you know what, Bruno was a bit daft, a bit silly.’ The players are all in the PFA, everyone's in a union, you've got to try and look out for each other; you can't be rolling around.”

“Bruno has got to do better there. People say there's tension and it's a big game, but you've got to look out for your teammates and the opposition players as well. Foden, I don’t think it’s a red card.”

Enzo Maresca Voices Thoughts on Foden, Fernandes Red Card Incident

Enzo Maresca emerged victorious from his first Manchaster derby. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

In the end, City overcame Foden’s red card and emerged victorious from Old Trafford thanks to Erling Haaland’s equally-controversial second half match-winner. New manager Enzo Maresca celebrated passionately after the final whistle and later shared his thoughts on the controversial red card incident.

“It can be a red card, but in the same action, it can be a red card for Bruno. It is what it is,” Maresca said. But the Italian boss went on to add an interesting detail regarding how the red card actually nullified one of United’s best traits.

“[The red card] changed the plan for us but also changed the plan for them,” Maresca confessed. “They are unbelievable in transition, and the moment we went to 10 men we didn’t give them any transition. The tactical plan is one thing, but the main thing today was the effort from the players, outstanding.”

United had their moments but still never truly dominated proceedings despite being a man up, struggling to generate much of anything offensively for long stretches. City was far from a constant threat, but they pounced when they had a chance and collected a brilliant result.

The Cityzens remain perfect on the season and sit atop the table alongside Arsenal after four games. The Red Devils have just one win in four Premier League matches and are currently 13th in the standings.