West Ham vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City must quickly recover from Champions League humiliation and pick themselves up for a crunch clash with relegation-threatened West Ham United in the Premier League this Saturday.

Federico Valverde’s stunning first-half hat trick leaves City on the precipice of elimination in Europe and needing to overturn a three-goal deficit when they welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. First, however, they must refocus their attention on domestic matters, where Pep Guardiola’s men are desperate to close the seven-point gap established by league leaders Arsenal.

With one eye on the return leg in the Champions League round of 16 and next weekend’s Carabao Cup final with the Gunners, there will be a temptation to take things easy against West Ham, but complacency cannot be afforded. This is no longer the all-conquering City of old and a slip-up at the resurgent Hammers is a distinct possibility.

West Ham booked their ticket to the FA Cup quarterfinals last Monday as their renaissance under Nuno Espírito Santo continues. Having lost just two of their last 11 games across all competitions, the capital side can exit the relegation zone with victory over their upcoming visitors. A point would be wildly celebrated, too.

West Ham vs. Man City Score Prediction

City Make Return to Winning Ways

Man City have won just one of their last three games. | Paul Currie/AFP/Getty Images

There is no further room for blunders in the Premier League as City scramble to usurp Arsenal. The title is no longer in their hands and that means they will need to be more or less perfect to topple Mikel Arteta’s men.

Fortunately, City face one of their favorite opponents on Saturday night. Guardiola’s side boast an unbelievable record in this fixture and will be expected to make a winning return despite a recent upturn in results for West Ham.

City sauntered to a three-goal victory in the reverse fixture between the sides and while the scoreline might be less emphatic at the London Stadium, their immense quality and squad depth should help them to three precious points.

Head-to-head record : As mentioned, City excel in this fixture. They have won 19 of the last 22 meetings between the sides—tasting no defeats in 90 minutes across that period—and have scored three or more in each of their last six duels with the Hammers. Espírito Santo will need to execute the perfect game plan to thwart his visitors.

: As mentioned, City excel in this fixture. They have won 19 of the last 22 meetings between the sides—tasting no defeats in 90 minutes across that period—and have scored three or more in each of their last six duels with the Hammers. Espírito Santo will need to execute the perfect game plan to thwart his visitors. Erling Haaland factor : One of the reasons City have been so prolific in recent meetings with West Ham is Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 11 times in just seven games against the Londoners and he’s only fired more past RB Leipzig (12) across a glistening career. This could be the perfect opponent to re-energize the center forward after some sleepy performances.

: One of the reasons City have been so prolific in recent meetings with West Ham is Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 11 times in just seven games against the Londoners and he’s only fired more past RB Leipzig (12) across a glistening career. This could be the perfect opponent to re-energize the center forward after some sleepy performances. Crysencio Summervile injury: West Ham are struck with a major injury blow before Saturday’s affair, with recent goalscoring sensation Summerville unavailable. The Dutchman’s absence will surely cause huge problems for Espírito Santo given he’s scored seven times since the turn of the year.

Prediction: West Ham 0–2 Man City

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

West Ham have few injury concerns. | FotMob

Espírito Santo rotated for the victory over Brentford in the FA Cup, meaning his preferred XI should be well-rested for City’s visit. He could select the same lineup chosen away at Liverpool—barring the injured Summerville—after the Irons impressed despite a harsh 5–2 defeat.

Adama Traoré, who has history of terrorizing Saturday’s opponents during his Wolverhampton Wanderers days, looks likely to fill in for Summerville, hoping to exploit the same space regularly vacated by City at the Santiago Bernabéu midweek.

Oliver Scarles is a slight doubt after a knock sustained in the FA Cup and third-choice Łukasz Fabiański is sidelined with a back injury.

West Ham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-5-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Souček, Magassa, Fernandes, Traoré; Castellanos.

Guardiola could stick with his newly introduced 4-1-3-2 formation. | FotMob

Guardiola is expected to make changes from an incredibly attacking lineup selected in Madrid, with Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Matheus Nunes all potentially re-entering the XI after being benched on Wednesday.

City are not expected to rest many of their essential figures despite some important fixtures on the horizon, with the likes of Rodri, Erling Haaland, Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo all likely to feature from the off.

Fortunately for City, injuries are few and far between. Croatian duo Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol are the only confirmed absentees, while Rico Lewis remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Man City predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-1-3-2): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : London Stadium

: London Stadium Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee : Michael Oliver

: Michael Oliver VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch West Ham vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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