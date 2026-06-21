What Jersey Number Would Casemiro Wear for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami have reportedly completed a deal to make Manchester United star midfielder Casemiro their latest marquee signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Herons already have a deal in place to sign the experienced midfield anchor. The veteran Brazilian will join Miami as a free agent having starred for United just last season.

Many pleaded for him to stay at Old Trafford, given his impeccable form for the Red Devils throughout 2025–26. Fans even serenaded him, “One more year, one more year, Casemiro!” Nevertheless, Romano's report indicates that a verbal agreement between all parties has been reached for the 34-year-old midfielder to join Lionel Messi and Co. in South Florida.

Casemiro is already in the U.S., having started in each of Brazil’s first two matches of the 2026 World Cup. According to Romano’s information, all that’s left is for Casemiro to put pen to paper before Miami announce him as their new signing, yet several major questions remain.

Will Casemiro Join Inter Miami As a Designated Player?

Casemiro was moved to tears when he bid farewell to Old Trafford. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Inter Miami currently have all three of their Designated Player (DP) roster spots occupied, meaning Casemiro isn’t expected to join the team as a DP. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and winter signing Germán Berterame are Miami’s current DP’s.

Casemiro would have to join the club on a significantly reduced salary compared to what he earned during his time for United and Real Madrid. Unless, of course, one of Miami’s DP's leave the club this summer. Although unlikely, Berterame’s vastly underwhelming start to his MLS career could put him on the outs.

If all three top-earners remain, then Miami will have to get creative to fit Casemiro in their wage-bill and the player will likely have to make some sacrifices. It’s not uncharted territory for Miami, though. When De Paul joined last summer, the club also didn’t have a DP spot open. They had to initially sign him on loan to fit him into the roster. It will take exploring similar uncharacteristic avenues to land Casemiro this time around.

Furthermore, LA Galaxy own Casemiro’s Discovery Rights—the priority among MLS clubs to negotiate with the player. Miami will have to give compensation to the Galaxy for Casemiro’s rights, yet this is common practice in MLS. When Marco Reus joined LA Galaxy two years ago, they bought his rights from Charlotte FC.

The complications involving Miami landing Casemiro made the transfer seem impossible for a while. However, the player's desire to join the club, along with the Herons’ willingness to explore alternative routes appear to be making the dream close to reality.

What Jersey Number Will Casemiro Use At Inter Miami?

Casemiro has been Brazil’s No. 5 for the last decade. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

If Casemiro does indeed join Miami, he will have the choice of the three numbers most attached to him during his illustrious career.

Casemiro used No. 14 during the bulk of his enormously successful Real Madrid career. Since he returned to the club from his loan at FC Porto, the Brazilian donned No. 14 from 2015 until his exit in 2018, winning four Champions Leagues in that span. That number has been vacant at Miami since the departure of Fafà Picault.

During his four-season stint at Old Trafford, Casemiro wore the No. 18 on his back. Jordi Alba wore that number during his Miami career, but it has remained vacant since his retirement a a season ago.

Casemiro has exclusively worn the No. 5 for Brazil since 2016, spanning three World Cups (2018, 2022, 2026). It’s a number heavily linked to his position as the midfield anchor and one that was left vacant at Miami by the man he’d arrive to replace, Sergio Busquets.

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