What Language Do Referees Speak With Players?

Being a soccer referee is one of the toughest jobs in sport.

Every decision is scrutinized, every mistake replayed from every angle, and criticism can arrive from players, managers, fans and the media alike. On top of that, referees must remain in peak physical condition, manage heated personalities and stay composed while making split-second decisions under immense pressure.

It takes a unique skill set.

One part of the job that often goes unnoticed, though, is communication. At club level, referees regularly officiate matches featuring players from all over the world, many of whom speak different languages. Continental competitions such as the UEFA Champions League add another layer of complexity, while at the World Cup, referees can find themselves trying to communicate with players from nations that share no common language at all.

So how do referees get their message across? What language do they actually use when speaking to players? Here’s how officials overcome one of the game’s most overlooked challenges.

What Language Do Referees Speak at the World Cup?

Referees need to have great communication skills. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

While soccer’s laws are designed so referees can communicate through whistles, hand signals, flags, and cards, officiating a modern match without speaking would be virtually impossible.

Yellow and red cards were originally introduced to overcome language barriers at international tournaments, allowing referees to communicate disciplinary decisions without words. Today, though, verbal communication is an essential part of the job—whether it’s calming players, explaining decisions, managing confrontations or announcing VAR rulings to the crowd.

At FIFA competitions, English serves as the primary language on the field. Officials selected for tournaments such as the World Cup are expected to communicate confidently in English, which is also used for official match reports and other tournament documentation.

FIFA also encourages referees to speak at least one additional official language—typically Spanish, French or German. Since many elite referees come from non-English-speaking countries, it is common for World Cup officials to be bilingual or even multilingual.

What Language Do Referees Speak in the Premier League and La Liga?

Domestic competitions are much more straightforward.

In the Premier League, officials appointed by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) operate in English, which is used for on-field communication, VAR discussions and official reports.

The same principle applies in Spain, where La Liga referees conduct matches, communicate with VAR and complete official documentation in Spanish.

What Language Do Referees Speak in the Champions League?

Champions League referees encounter a number of languages. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Like FIFA competitions, UEFA—European soccer’s governing body—uses English as the common language for international matches.

Referees officiating the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League are expected to communicate in English, allowing them to manage players from dozens of different countries using one shared language.

That does not mean every player is fluent, but most professionals understand enough English to recognize common soccer terms and referee instructions, having played alongside international teammates throughout their careers.

And even when words fall short, soccer has its own universal vocabulary. A whistle, a pointed finger, a raised flag or a yellow card is understood in every corner of the world.

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