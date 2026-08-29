What Next for Cody Gakpo at Liverpool After Bradley Barcola Transfer ‘Finalized’

Liverpool have reportedly finalized the payment structure of their transfer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, which could pave the way for Cody Gakpo’s Anfield exit amid interest from English clubs.

On Thursday, reports confirmed a long-awaited breakthrough in discussions between the Reds and PSG for Barcola’s signature, less than week from the end of the summer transfer window.

The Athletic have now revealed the exact finances involved in the switch, with Liverpool paying the European champions $143.5 million (£106 million) up front and another potential $23 million (£17 million) in performance-related add-ons.

The 24-year-old will now undergo a medical over the weekend, before officially penning a five-year contract.

Liverpool have found themselves short on quality options in the wide forward areas since Mohamed Salah’s departure, and Barcola goes some way to remedying those issues—even if they’re still missing an orthodox right winger.

Liverpool Set Gakpo Asking Price

Gakpo is of interest to two Premier League sides. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcola’s arrival could have a major impact on the future of Gakpo, who has been readily linked with a move away from Merseyside throughout the summer. Transfer talk has intensified in the past few weeks amid growing interest from two Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur were the first suitors as they looked to bolster their forward line, and they remain interested in the 27-year-old despite recently signing both Sávio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

After losing two of their forwards, the Cityzens are also intrigued by Gakpo, who would be able to provide cover out wide and potentially as a deputy for Erling Haaland.

The Times have confirmed that both clubs “continue to track” Gakpo ahead of the transfer deadline on Sep. 1, with Liverpool demanding as much as $115.1 million (£85 million) to allow the Dutchman’s departure.

It’s been made repeatedly clear that Liverpool are not actively looking to sell Gakpo, but their resolve could be tested by a sizeable bid. Already well-stocked on the left wing, it would allow them to recoup a significant chunk of the fee spent on Barcola.

Should Liverpool Entertain Gakpo Sale?

Andoni Iraola won’t want his roster depleted just days before the deadline. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Under the right circumstances, it would perhaps be wise for Liverpool to consider offers for Gakpo. While he’s provided a goal and assist in the opening two matches of Andoni Iraola’s debut term, the forward’s decline during the 2025–26 raised alarm bells, as he managed just nine goals across all competitions.

However, with only several days of the transfer window remaining, the Reds would likely regret selling one of their few experienced attacking options, especially to a domestic rival.

Once Barcola is signed, Liverpool will have five wingers in total. One of those is Federico Chiesa, who has proven injury-prone and ineffective since signing two summers ago, while expectations must be tempered for 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha.

Barcola and Victor Muñoz will both take time to adapt to new leagues during their debut seasons, too, meaning Liverpool can’t afford to sell Gakpo without a proper replacement—and preferably one who prefers playing on the right wing.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh has been the subject of two Liverpool bids. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

With the clock ticking, it remains to be seen if the club can recruit another wide forward, and they have already seen offers rebuffed for Yankuba Minteh and Ismaïla Sarr. One of their other targets, Ibrahim Mbaye, is close to joining Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, there are few inspiring replacements for Gakpo. Selling him now is simply too risky.