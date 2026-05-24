Why Casemiro Is Not Playing for Man Utd vs. Brighton on Final Day

Manchester United conclude an ultimately promising 2025–25 season away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils enjoyed an unusually short campaign due to their absence of European soccer and early domestic cup exits. However, their reduced workload aided some of their senior stars, including midfielder Casemiro, who enjoyed a resurgent campaign in the middle of the park, especially after Michael Carrick took the reins.

Despite his upsurge, it had long been decided that Casemiro would leave the club following the expiration of his contract this summer. He’s been close to a mainstay alongside Kobbie Mainoo in Carrick’s pivot, and will prove to be a tricky man to replace.

He said his goodbyes to Old Trafford last week after United controversially beat Nottingham Forest, and that game will prove to be his last for the club.

Why Casemiro Isn’t Playing for Man Utd vs. Brighton

Casemiro had an excellent final season at Old Trafford. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Casemiro was among those supportive of Carrick getting the job full-time after a successful interim spell, and the Brazilian’s wish was granted ahead of the final day. Carrick has been appointed Man Utd boss on a two-year deal, having helped the Red Devils return to the Champions League via a third-place Premier League finish.

Thus, their priority on the final day at Brighton is ensuring Bruno Fernandes breaks the single-season assist record. Casemiro has been a big help in the Portuguese’s quest, with the midfielder’s final six United goals teed up by Fernandes.

However, United’s captain won’t be aided by Casemiro on Sunday, with a decision being reached after last Sunday’s win that the Brazilian won’t be involved at Brighton on the final day.

Explaining the decision, Carrick said: “It just felt the right time, I think, for Case; it was decided, and he was part of that as well. It was the right time, there is an element of balance, like I’ve just said, the last game, we’re not done, the season’s not done for us. We’re really conscious of that.

"So, there’s a real balance between trying new things, moving forward, keep evolving. There are always games we’ll try different things in that some might notice, some people might not notice others. So, I think the biggest thing is we’re really conscious to respect this last game, what it stands for, and obviously try and make the best of it for us. We want to go down there and put in a good performance and try to win the game.”

Man Utd’s Potential Casemiro Replacements

United need their long-term midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man Utd will prioritize the signing of Casemiro’s replacement at the start of the summer transfer window, having sorted their attack out ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Manuel Ugarte has no future in Manchester, and Mason Mount isn’t a long-term solution alongside Mainoo.

An array of players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford already, with former flames like Carlos Baleba among the potential targets. United need a stabilizer type to allow Mainoo to flourish, as Casemiro did, and Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni would perhaps be the dream. Manchester City are leading the race for Elliot Anderson, while Éderson, Alex Scott and Mateus Fernandes are also on the club’s radar.

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