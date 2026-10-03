‘What He Means’—Bruno Fernandes Sends Cristiano Ronaldo Plea Amid Portugal Turmoil

Cristiano Ronaldo’s abrupt and unceremonious exit from the Portugal national team has been one of the major storylines of the ongoing international break, but teammate Bruno Fernandes is pleading for him not to retire from the team ... not like this.

Last Wednesday, Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after a falling out with manager Jorge Jesus, who benched him in the clash against Norway and later stated that no player can pressure him into making any decisions.

Following Ronaldo’s departure, Fernandes took over as captain and helped Portugal defeat Denmark 4–2. The Manchester United playmaker has played with Ronaldo both at the club and international levels, and on the eve of Portugal’s Sunday match against Norway, he pleaded for Ronaldo not to make any hasty decisions, because this isn’t how his illustrious international career should end.

“I spoke with Cris out of respect, because I know what he means to us Portuguese and because my hope is that he doesn't make rash decisions and want to leave the national team altogether,” Fernandes revealed to RTP3. “If he wants to do that, it has to be on a celebratory day, not in a way like this.

“He deserves it; he's the greatest icon of our football and of our country, someone who took the country's name to a place and level it had never been before, with all due respect to Eusébio and Luís Figo.

“If Ronaldo ever has to leave the national team, it has to be on a celebratory day, not on a day when the country is divided. Being in the national team has to be a place for everyone and a place for all, where these kinds of divisions don't exist.”

MORE FALLOUT ON RONALDO’S PORTUGAL EXIT

Fernandes Begs for No ‘Division’ Over Nation’s ‘Greatest Symbol’

Bruno Fernandes (left) had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo after he left the Portugal national team. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo’s decision to abandon Portugal’s camp has resulted in mixed reactions that have divided the nation. Some fans have turned on Jesus and erected billboards supporting Ronaldo, while the manager has doubled-down on his stance. Fernandes called for unity.

“The most important thing is that, regardless of what happens, Cris will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, our football and surely, of our country, not only for what he did not only in Portugal but all over the world,” Fernandes told assembled media prior to Sunday’s clash.

“He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of the Portuguese people. And I think what’s most important now is to stop dividing the waters because there are no divisions here in the national team. The national team is one and it will continue to be one.

“Independently of the outside rumors and noise, I think all parts should resolve things behind closed doors. I think that’s how the national team should work and I think that’s how it will work. The most important thing is that it all ends well.”

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

Fernandes added: “We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not take sides, that it respects all sides. At the same time, Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, he deserves everyone’s respect, regardless of who likes him more or [who likes him] less.”

Portugal will face Norway looking to make it four wins from four during a highly scrutinized September-October international camp. Jesus’s side will reconvene in November for the last two games of 2026, and all eyes will be on Ronaldo and whether or not he is included in the roster—though more chapters of the saga will surely be written before then.