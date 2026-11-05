Why Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired From Portugal Duty?

The world of international soccer was rocked on Thursday with the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from the Portugal national team.

While fans recognized the 41-year-old was nearing the inevitable end, the nature and timing of his exit comes as a real surprise. After all, it was only in September that he named winning the UEFA Nations League as one of his final career “missions.”

Reports even expected Ronaldo to be part of Portugal’s squad for the November international break, only for the Al Nassr striker to take himself out of contention by announcing his retirement in an emotional five-minute video.

So, why the change of heart from a player who, clearly, was not planning to retire at this point in his career?

The Reasons for Ronaldo’s International Retirement

Ronaldo did not play the role he expected during his final international window. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Officially, Ronaldo has offered no suggestions other than “it is time.” Unofficially, however, the clues have been scattered over the past few months.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward openly admitted in September that he considered retiring from Portugal duty after the World Cup, having scored three goals and failed to engineer a run beyond the round of 16 in what was almost certain to be his final run in the tournament.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach,” Ronaldo explained less than six weeks before his retirement. “I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.”

Evidently, Ronaldo now believes he is no longer “doing anything.” Whether he came to that decision by himself is an entirely different story.

It was Portugal’s new manager, Jorge Jesus, who helped convince Ronaldo to continue his international career, but the positive nature of the pair’s relationship did not last long as a clash during the September-October international break sent things in a downward spiral.

Ronaldo walked out of camp over what he felt were broken promises from Jesus that stemmed from being left on the bench in a 2–1 win over Norway. Ronaldo was sent to warm up during the match but Jesus declined to introduce him.

Jesus is alleged to have promised to apologize to Ronaldo publicly, but that never arrived. Instead, Jesus took a firmer approach. “I can promise whatever I want, I’m the coach," he stressed. “No player will ever make a decision for me.”

Ronaldo was issued a short suspension for his conduct, alongside a comparatively paltry fine. Jesus made it clear he would welcome the 41-year-old back into his roster if he wanted to play, but it seems as though Ronaldo’s final Portugal appearance will forever remain a goalless 67 minutes against Wales on Sept. 24, 2026.