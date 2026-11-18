Much to the disappointment of Arsenal, it has been reported that Bournemouth’s keenly sought-after striker Junior Kroupi “would like” to join one of the elite clubs on continental Europe, rather than remain in the Premier League.

The newly capped France international was one of the most eye-catching stories of last season. In his first experience of England’s top flight—and any consistent exposure to that level of competition—Kroupi rattled in 13 goals for a Bournemouth side which climbed to the unprecedented heights of sixth place.

No teenager in Premier League history had ever previously scored so many goals in their debut season. The year before, Kroupi had caught the eye while stacking up 22 goals in 23 starts for Lorient in the French second tier. This prolific output while in possession is underpinned by his unrivaled movement to create the space he can exploit like few others; Kroupi led the Premier League last season in runs off the ball.

Had it not been for a foot injury over the summer, there is every expectation that one of the world’s biggest clubs would have come close to Bournemouth’s reported €100 million ($109.7 million) asking price for the 20-year-old.

With the summer of 2027 set to be another clear exit window, Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the most interested suitors. Yet, David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that reporting around Barça and PSG is “more along the right lines,” with Kroupi thought to be keen on a move outside of England “at some point.”

Kroupi himself has admitted to ambitions beyond the south coast. “I’m going to give everything I have to play for the biggest clubs and in the biggest leagues in the world,” he told DAZN in October. But not any big club, it would seem.

Junior Kroupi’s Potential Transfer Destinations—Ranked

3. Arsenal

Junior Kroupi has been a thorn in Arsenal’s side in the past. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Not all hope is lost for Arsenal. The defending Premier League champions can offer Kroupi the same standard of competition as their European counterparts and a superior financial package.



Kroupi’s versatility would also be exploited by a coach like Mikel Arteta, with the Frenchman capable of lining up on the left wing, as a No. 10 or at center forward. Given the flexibility of Arsenal’s frontline when it is at its best, the 20-year-old could theoretically operate in all three positions at the same time. There could be a vacancy for Kroupi to soon fill.



Arsenal seem to be handing everyone a new contract in recent weeks; Declan Rice, Piero Hincapié, David Raya, Gunnersaurus—except Kai Havertz. The mercurial German striker’s current deal expires in 2028 and this could be the last summer for Arsenal to recoup any funds.

2. PSG

Breaking into PSG’s frontline could be difficult—even for Kroupi. | Aurélien Meunier/PSG/Getty Images

PSG offer everything Arsenal can and more. A lucrative lifestyle in one of Europe’s premier capital cities for the reigning league champions and Champions League finalists, there is also the added appeal of heading back to his homeland for Kroupi.



However, the path to first team minutes isn’t quite so clear. Even taking into account Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s long-term ACL injury, PSG can already call upon Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Ferran Torres. That forward line is supported by summer recruits Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche, not to mention the homegrown gem Senny Mayulu, who has excelled as Dembélé’s understudy at false nine recently.

1. Barcelona

Barcelona spent all summer on the hunt for a new central focal point. Perhaps they were looking at the wrong one. Julián Alvarez is six years older than Kroupi and scored just four La Liga goals from open play last season—three of which came in one game against Rayo Vallecano.



Raphinha has filled the center forward position exceptionally well in the absence of a first-choice addition for Barcelona, although Kroupi would surely represent an upgrade on the injury-prone backup, Gabriel Jesus.



As well conditioned as the Brazilian is, Raphinha has also proven to be increasingly susceptible to muscle injuries, especially when he plays so often. Hansi Flick could reduce his captain’s time in the treatment room with the addition of Kroupi while also giving his frontline an entirely new dimension.