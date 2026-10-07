Why Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or Campaigning May Have Achieved Nothing

Former France Football editor Pascal Ferré has claimed that Kylian Mbappé’s campaign for the Ballon d’Or has not been “effective,” while admitting he would vote for another candidate.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or, widely seen as soccer’s highest individual honor, will be awarded at a ceremony in London on Monday, Oct. 26. The award, organized by French magazine France Football and voted on by 100 journalists from across the globe, is intended to recognize the best player of the past year.

Real Madrid and France striker Mbappé is among the favorites for this year’s prize, having top scored in La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup—where he also made history by becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Amid fierce competition, several of the frontrunners have been campaigning hard for the award, with Mbappé talking up his own candidacy in a series of splashy interviews.

“Being the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, surpassing all the greatest legends in history, in the most important tournament that sport has ever created, is breathtaking,” he told France Football.

“Finishing as top scorer in all the major competitions, where all the best players in the world compete, is significant. I don’t know if it’s ever been achieved before. I believe history should always be recognized.”

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Former Ballon d’Or Chief Unconvinced by Mbappé

Mbappé has campaigned hard for recognition. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, Ferré—the man ostensibly in control of the Ballon d’Or between the years 1996 and 2023—believes that Mbappé media drive won’t have influenced the voters.

He told MARCA: “I honestly think Kylian’s campaign is far superior to Lamine’s [Yamal]. For me, a Ballon d’Or isn't something you demand, it’s something you earn.

“And from what I’ve heard from some of the jurors I’m still in contact with, these things have no influence whatsoever. They’re completely independent, experienced people, and they don’t need to know why they’re voting for one or the other.

“Honestly, I don't think Kylian’s campaign has been very effective. But we’ll see on the night of the results.”

Ferré also admitted he wouldn’t personally have voted for Mbappé had he been able to cast a ballot this year, “even though he’s a fantastic player.”

“Because on the list of 30 nominees, he was one of the few who hadn’t won any titles with his club,” he added. “It seems strange to me to be the best player in the world without winning anything this season. He’s a great player, obviously, but I’m not sure the gold should go to someone who hasn’t won any team trophies, either domestically or in the World Cup. Football is still a sport of collective expression, and not winning means we haven’t been strong enough. That’s my take on it.”

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The Ballon d’Or will be handed out on Oct. 26. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Voting is now closed for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but the results will not be known for some time. Typically the winner is leaked before the ceremony itself with the gala a coronation rather than a surprise.

Mbappé is ranked as the third-favorite for the award by most bookmakers, behind only Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane and Barcelona and Spain forward Yamal.

Kane lifted the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in 2025–26 and scored a phenomenal 73 goals in 65 matches for club and country. With his tally, the England captain became only the first player since Lionel Messi in 2011–12 to surpass the 70-goal mark in a single season.

Yamal, meanwhile, was named La Liga Player of the Year after powering Barcelona to the title, while he also became a world champion with Spain this summer.

Were Mbappé to win the award, he would become the first player to do so without having won any club silverware in the same year since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013.