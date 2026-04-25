Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Getafe

Barcelona are closing in on successive La Liga titles under Hansi Flick, but the German coach will be without one of his prized assets down the stretch.

La Blaugrana have six matches remaining throughout the remainder of the campaign and have more or less secured the crown courtesy of their healthy buffer at the summit. Capitalizing on recent Real Madrid slip-ups, the Catalan behemoths have pulled clear in first.

Lamine Yamal has been integral to Barça’s terrific domestic campaign, 16 goals and 11 assists topping the charts among a star-studded squad. However, his most recent strike—the winner in a 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo—came at a cost.

The Spaniard damaged his hamstring while firing home the decisive penalty kick just before the break and was immediately withdrawn by his manager. Barcelona confirmed the injury to his left leg after the whistle.

As a result, Yamal has been ruled out of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Getafe, opponents against whom Barcelona were 3–0 victors in September. Yamal was an absentee that day as well, one of several spells he’s spent on the sidelines this term.

When Will Lamine Yamal Return for Barcelona?

Yamal won’t play for Barcelona again until 2026–27. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Barça, Yamal’s absence is not limited to the Getafe match. The club’s statement revealed that the teenager would be sidelined for the rest of the 2025–26 season, meaning he will miss the five matches after the trip to Getafe—including May’s Clásico.

There are fears over Yamal’s involvement for Spain at this summer’s World Cup in North America, although Barcelona mentioned in their statement that he is “expected to be available” for the tournament following the implementation of a “conservative treatment plan” rather than surgery.

Reports have hinted at a recovery timeline of around five weeks, which is well before Spain’s first World Cup fixture on June 15, but the fine margins mean there is little room for any potential setbacks.

Spain’s first pre-tournament friendly comes against Peru on June 8. While Yamal may well be fit enough to play in that game, it is hard to see Luis de la Fuente handing him significant minutes so soon after his return.

Yamal’s full focus will be on arriving at this summer’s World Cup at full fitness, with everyone involved happy to make that the goal at this late stage in the season.

The Barcelona Matches Lamine Yamal Will Miss

Date Opponent Competition April 25 Getafe (A) La Liga May 2 Osasuna (A) La Liga May 10 Real Madrid (H) La Liga May 13 Deportivo Alavés (A) La Liga May 17 Real Betis (H) La Liga May 24 Valencia (A) La Liga

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