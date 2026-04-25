Barcelona start the home-stretch of their La Liga title defense, but with just six games remaining, they’ll have to steer the ship to the promised land without the presence of Lamine Yamal.

Yamal is out for the remainder of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the midweek 1–0 win against Celta Vigo. His coolly taken penalty to secure all three points was the last kick of the club season for the brilliant teenager.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they’re tantalizingly close to wrapping the league title, especially since Real Madrid dropped points for the third time in their last four league matches. Victory against Getafe would see Hansi Flick’s side take an 11-point lead at the summit with just five games remaining.

Still, winning away at Getafe has proven to be an impossible task for Barcelona this decade, and the mission becomes considerably harder without Yamal.

Yet, it must be said, the Catalans have managed to weather the storm whenever Yamal hasn’t been available this season.

Barcelona’s Record Without Lamine Yamal in 2025–26

Lamine Yamal played his final game for Barça this season against Celta Vigo. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Competition Rival Result La Liga Valencia 6–0 (W) Champions League Newcastle 2–1 (W) La Liga Getafe 3–0 (W) La Liga Real Oviedo 3–1 (W) La Liga Sevilla 4–1 (L) Champions League Slavia Prague 4–2 (W)

Barcelona have fared surprisingly well this season without their No. 10, winning five of the six matches Yamal has missed this term.

A nagging groin injury sidelined Yamal for five games between September and October, but Flick’s side still handled business for the most part without their star.

Barcelona dismantled Valencia and Getafe—their upcoming rival—at the Estadi Johan Cruyff without Yamal in their first two home games of the term. Sandwiched between those victories was an impressive 2–1 win away against Newcastle United in their Champions League opener.

Wins away against Real Oviedo and Slavia Prague were also collected without the 19-year-old on the pitch.

In 2024–25, though, Barça could only win two of the five games played without Yamal, losing the same amount and drawing another.

The only defeat Barcelona endured this term without Yamal was a 4–1 humiliation at the hands of Sevilla just prior to the October international break. Another situation contributed to that result and, unfortunately for the Catalans, that same combination of factors will come to fruition for the first time since on Saturday against Getafe.

Barcelona Forced to Deliver Without Raphinha, Yamal

Barcelona are without their two most influential attackers. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The lopsided defeat against Sevilla in October is the only game this season Barcelona have been without both Yamal and fellow star winger Raphinha.

In fact, a 4–0 win against lower-tier side UD Barbastro in the 2024–25 Copa del Rey round of 32 is the only other game since the start of the Flick era where Barça were without the prolific duo.

Saturday’s game against Getafe will mark the third time Barcelona must deal with the pair of sizeable absences over the past two seasons. But even with both players on the pitch, the Catalans have failed to win away against José Bordalás’s uncomfortable side the last two seasons.

Flick must ace his selection of replacements on Saturday afternoon, because achieving a win without their star wing-twins would see Barcelona essentially put one hand on back-to-back La Liga titles.

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