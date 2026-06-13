Why Neymar Isn’t Playing for Brazil vs. Morocco—2026 World Cup Opener

When Brazil face off with Morocco in its 2026 World Cup opener on Saturday, the Seleção will be without all-time leading goalscorer Neymar.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are in for a major test at MetLife Stadium to kick off their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title for Brazil. The South American powerhouses will lock horns with Achraf Hakimi and Co., who only just—controversially—won the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

After recent disappointments, there is a belief that this could be the summer the Seleção make a run worthy of the badge on their chests. After all, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha leading the way up top, they are loaded with firepower.

The addition of Neymar only adds to Brazil’s attacking threat, but the 34-year-old is not in Ancelotti’s squad for the all-important clash with the Atlas Lions.

Why Neymar Is Out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Opener

Neymar is nursing an injury that will keep him sidelined. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Ancelotti confirmed on the eve of Brazil’s World Cup opener that Neymar will miss the game due to a lingering calf injury. The legendary forward already sat out of the team’s tune-up friendlies against Paraguay and Egypt, both of which ended in victory for the Seleção.

Neymar was in a race to be ready in time for Brazil’s match against Morocco, but he still needs more time to work his way back up to full fitness.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “The expectation is that he can rejoin the group [training] next week.”

Brazil fans will have to wait just a bit longer for Neymar to make his grand return. He has not featured for the five-time World Cup champions since he tore his ACL in Oct. 2023.

A return to form at Santos was enough for Ancelotti to call-up Neymar for this summer’s tournament, a decision that was met with widespread celebration throughout Brazil. Except now the owner of the iconic No. 10 shirt is missing in action.

Neymar will hope to be available for Brazil’s second Group C clash against Haiti on Friday, June 19. If he needs more time, which recent reports suggest, then he could have to wait until the Seleção take on Scotland on Wednesday, June 24.

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