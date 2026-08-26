The World Record Transfer Fee for Every Age From 16 to 40

Newcastle United didn’t want to sell Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal. But one of the justifications offered by the Magpies after accepting an offer from the Premier League champions was the size of the offer—$101 million (£75 million)—relative to the player’s age.

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said at the time the transfer was completed earlier this month that it wasn’t as much as the Magpies wanted for their captain. However, it was also more than Arsenal ideally wanted to pay for a 28-year-old who is already likely to be as good as he’ll ever be.

“It’s a world-record fee for a player of his age,” Hopkinson argued.

That wasn’t strictly true, with Barcelona paying more for a 28-year-old Antoine Griezmann in 2019. The less also said about Real Madrid’s disastrous capture of Eden Hazard that same year the better. But Hopkinson later clarified in the same interview it was a record in the context of midfield.

“It’s a fee that satisfies us,” he said “It’s the highest fee for a player in that position at that age. Is that a good deal for Newcastle United? I believe it is.”

It seems no 28-year-old midfielder has ever cost more than Bruno Guimarães.

In a soccer world where it feels like ‘records’ are being broken all the time, it’s an interesting concept—if slightly bizarre, a world record transfer fee by age. Who is the most expensive 25-year-old of all time? The most expensive 17-year-old, or 38-year-old? And how do transfer fees change with age, with older players offering little value and the market increasingly seeing big fees spent on potential future superstars far below what buyers hope their eventual peak value will be.

Transfer Fees Highest for Players Aged 19 to 25

Kylian Mbappé remains the most expensive player under 20. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

First, a caveat. Endrick didn’t technically join Real Madrid until he was 18 because of FIFA’s international transfer rules, but the deal was agreed when he was 16. It’s the same situation with Estêvão when Chelsea struck a prearranged transfer when the Brazilian was 17. It feels acceptable to include both here at those ages instead of just saying they were 18 when the transfers happened.

The current overall world record transfer remains Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The Brazilian was 25 years old when that somewhat controversial deal, cutting Barça out of any negotiations, was completed. It gives him an automatic spot on this list.

PSG’s capture of Kylian Mbappé a year later—after an initial season on loan—remains a record for a player aged 19. But the record for an 18-year-old is brand new, set this summer now that Ayyoub Bouaddi is a Manchester City player to the tune of $117 million.

At every age from 19 to 26, a player has commanded a transfer fee in excess of $130 million. A slightly curious anomaly is age 27, when it is generally accepted a player is at their peak. But the record remains Luis Suárez’s 2014 move from Liverpool to Barcelona and the fee is significantly lower than most of the ages around it.

No one aged 29 has moved for truly big bucks recently, as that record still belongs to Zinedine Zidane when he joined Real Madrid from Juventus a quarter of a century ago.

The enduring allure of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, combined with Harry Kane aging like fine wine, ensures that record fees stay in nine-figure territory for players over 30. But 34 is the age when what clubs are paying for players generally starts to decline, to the point where the most ever spent on a 40-year-old—ex-Romania No. 1 Bogdan Stelea—barely breaks six figures.

‘World Record’ Transfer Fee for Every Age From 16 to 40

Cristiano Ronaldo appears on this list twice. | Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Widely reported fee at the time, converted into USD at today’s rate. All quoted fees include potential add-ons because that is what the buying club was prepared to pay when the transfer was agreed.

Age Player Transfer Fee 16 Endrick Palmeiras to Real Madrid (2022) $69.5 million 17 Estêvão Willian Palmeiras to Chelsea (2024) $66 million 18 Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille to Man City (2026) $117 million 19 Kylian Mbappé Monaco to PSG (2018) $208.1 million 20 Ousmane Dembélé Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (2017) $167.6 million 21 Moisés Caicedo Brighton to Chelsea (2023) $155.2 million 22 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool (2025) $156.5 million 23 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa to Chelsea (2026) $157.8 million 24 Declan Rice West Ham to Arsenal (2023) $141.7 million 25 Neymar Barcelona to PSG (2017) $256.3 million 26 Sandro Tonali Newcastle to Tottenham (2026) $134.9 million 27 Luis Suárez Liverpool to Barcelona (2014) $87.7 million 28 Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid (2019) $201 million 29 Zinedine Zidane Juventus to Real Madrid (2001) $89.8 million 30 Harry Kane Tottenham to Bayern Munich (2023) $127.2 million 31 Neymar PSG to Al Hilal (2023) $104.1 million 32 Riyad Mahrez Man City to Al Ahli (2023) $40.6 million 33 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus (2018) $115.6 million 34 Yann Sommer Borussia Mönchengladbach to Bayern Munich (2023) $9.3 million 35 Marko Arnautović Bologna to Inter (2024) $12.6 million 36 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus to Man Utd (2021) $26.6 million 37 Brad Friedel Blackburn to Aston Villa (2008) $3.4 million 38 Keylor Navas Newell’s Old Boys to Pumas UNAM (2025) $1.9 million 39 Craig Brewster Inverness CT to Dundee Utd (2006) $460,000 40 Bogdan Stelea Unirea Urziceni to Brașov (2008) $116,000