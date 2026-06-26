Four Yan Diomande Alternatives for Liverpool Amid Transfer Tug-of-War

Liverpool have set out their stall: Yan Diomande is their priority transfer target this summer.

The wide forward positions at Anfield are in desperate need of reinforcement following the departure of Mohamed Salah and given their lack of depth on the flanks, and the recent addition of precocious Spaniard Victor Muñoz has gone some way to remedying the problem.

However, the Reds won’t stop there, and their main focus remains signing 19-year-old phenom Diomande from RB Leipzig. Currently starring for Côte d’Ivoire at the World Cup off the back of an astonishing debut season in Germany, Liverpool will need to splash around $150 million for his services, and fend off major interest from European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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The Merseysiders have already seen their first $115 million bid rejected, and they must draw up a list of viable alternatives in case Diomande decides against an Anfield switch or a deal can’t be negotiated with Leipzig. While the majority of other options will be viewed as a downgrade, there remain some intriguing avenues worth exploring in the market.

Here are four possible alternatives to Diomande for Liverpool.

Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola has long been admired by the Reds. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

If Diomande opts for PSG over Liverpool, it leaves Bradley Barcola in an interesting predicament. The French club’s fourth-choice attacker could become fifth-choice, potentially forcing him to seek pastures new in the bid for guaranteed minutes and a more prominent role.

As things stand, PSG appear unwilling to allow Barcola to depart, although their stance could change if Diomande, or any other forward, is recruited.

Barcola, who’s currently representing France at the World Cup, would probably demand a similar fee to Diomande, but the 23-year-old would be an undeniably thrilling signing.

Fifty goal involvements across the last two seasons for the Parisians underlines his value and the reason why Liverpool are not the only possible suitor. Premier League champions Arsenal are among the other sides weighing up an approach should he become available.

The winger’s explosive speed, balletic agility and elite-level experience make him one of the most exciting forwards around, and he still boasts the potential to improve even further.

Said El Mala

Said El Mala is attracting interest. | Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

The Athletic have named three players that Liverpool could turn to should their Diomande pursuit fail. One of those will be a relatively unknown name to Premier League audiences, but those who keep a keen eye on the Bundesliga will be acutely aware of Said El Mala’s immense promise.

The rising star enjoyed a breakout season with Köln in 2025–26, playing 36 matches for the Bundesliga outfit and producing 13 goals. While not a guaranteed starter for the Germans, the 19-year-old made a major impact whenever called upon.

Such an eye-catching ascent saw him in contention for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany roster for the World Cup—although he ultimately failed to make the cut—and has already resulted in a $57 million bid from Brentford. Despite the Bees agreeing a fee with Köln, El Mala chose not to pursue a west London switch.

If Liverpool were to enter the race, then El Mala’s interest might be piqued. The prospect of joining Iraola’s project and representing one of the world’s grandest clubs in both the Premier League and Champions League could prove too enticing to ignore.

Yankuba Minteh

Yankuba Minteh is an option. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Yankuba Minteh is another named Liverpool target, with the club’s supporters already aware of the Brighton & Hove Albion winger’s appeal.

Minteh demolished the Liverpool defense during Brighton’s 2–1 win over the Reds back in March, using his scorching pace and remarkable athleticism to leave countless red shirts in his wake time and time again. An excellent cross helped set up the winning goal on the day.

The 21-year-old already possesses two seasons of Premier League experience, during which he’s delivered 17 goal involvements for the Seagulls. While not frightening numbers, the Gambia international’s potential has still shone through, with Iraola perhaps capable of polishing a rough diamond.

While not a hugely glamorous signing like Barcola or Diomande, Liverpool’s business last summer highlights that not all expensive superstar signings are effective. The Reds have made a habit of sculpting elite talents over the past decade, rather than purchasing them oven-ready.

Minteh certainly has the attributes to be a tormentor of Premier League defenses for years to come.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Matias Fernandez-Pardo is an emerging talent. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

An impressive breakout season in 2024–25 was improved upon by up-and-coming Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo last term. The 21-year-old, who can play across the frontline and has regularly featured as a central striker in France, garnered even greater attention following eight goals and six assists in 2025–26.

Born in Belgium to an Italian mother and Spanish father, the youngster’s impressive form in France earned him a call-up to Rudi Garcia’s Belgium squad for the World Cup, during which he’s made several cameos as a substitute.

Fernandez-Pardo’s versatility is arguably his greatest asset, the Gent academy graduate equally comfortable drifting wide as playing up against center backs. Quick, technically proficient and an adept dribbler in tight areas, there is so much to like about the phenom.

Whether Fernandez-Pardo is ready for a move to Anfield remains to be seen, with further development in France perhaps better for his career, but there is good reason why Liverpool are monitoring him this summer.

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