Tuesday A.M. Hot Clicks: Cynthia S. Chavez; Cowboys Rout Lions

Cowboys Keep Rolling

​The Cowboys put a hurting on the Lions Monday night, figuratively and literally. The Lions really needed a win to advance to the post-season, but instead lost big to a Dallas team with nothing for which to play. The Cowboys already have the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up, so they are really tempting fate by continuing to play Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. I hope Tony Romo gets a chance to play next week, even if Jerry Jones doesn’t. Meanwhile, things are looking down for Detroit, as the Lions have a tough matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 17.

Granny Style!

Shout out to Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku, who shot underhanded free throws in his NBA debut against the Suns Monday night. I can’t wait for the day this is NOT a story. More NBA players who struggle with free throws should try this out, and it’s stupid for there to be any stigma attached to shooting like this. All that matters is that it’s effective.

Every NFL Team’s Greatest Moment

I disagree with the choice for my Dolphins here. Our greatest moment was avoiding an 0–16 season thanks to Greg Camarillo.

Cynthia S. Chavez: Lovely Lady of the Day

Tuesday’s Lovely Lady of the Day is Cynthia S. Chavez, who has no relation to SI.com Olympics writer Chris J. Chavez.

Cynthia S. Chavez: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 35 Close expandIcon 1 35 Close

Nine Shows To Binge Watch Before The New Year

I’d add Netflix’s The OA to this list, even though I’m not sure if I loved or hated it. If TV is not your thing, here are nine movies to watch instead.

Kung Fu Truck Driver

I’m not sure if this video is real, but I will think about it every day for the rest of my life.

Roasted

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Big Best Friends

Thaaaaanks

Odds and Ends

I Need These Jackets

"Touch Me," The Doors

