Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; Scenes from NBA All-Star Weekend

Andy Gray
Monday February 20th, 2017

Scenes from the NBA All-Star Game

I'm back. After two weeks in SI Swimsuit World, I've returned to Hot Clicks. Thanks to Rohan, Lindsay and Dan for covering in my absence. The NBA All-Star game took place Sunday night and there's a lot to cover. The Roots got things started with a basketball musical while fans roasted Steph Curry for his headband. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined on an alley-oop, though I enjoyed this clip of them avoiding each other in the hall more. In other news, Isaiah Thomas failed on a dunk attempt, LeBron James auditioned to be a Splash Brother and Anthony Davis scored 52 points to take home MVP honors.

DeMarcus Cousins finally traded

Our long national nightmare is over. DeMarcus Cousins has finally been traded as the Pelicans fleeced the Kings to grab the All-Star center. Like everything Sacramento does, the trade was not handled correctly and Twitter was a fun place to be after the move was announced. Speaking of the Kings, Jimmer Fredette (who started his career in Sacramento) poured in 73 points during a Chinese Basketball Association game on Sunday.

If NFL uniforms were soccer kits

Graphic designer Trayton Miller made soccer kits out of NFL uniforms. You don't hear this often but I think the Jaguars are the best ones.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Kulani Kinis.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by GABRIELA PIRES BEACHWEAR & TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Thaikila.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Maui Girl. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Thiakila.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by SKY.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Kulani Kinis.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
We made SI Swimsuit rookie Myla Dalbesio wake up at 6 a.m. on next-to-no sleep to shoot this Facebok Live of her photo shoot by the pool. She wins today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery). 

SI Swimsuit Models dance on stage during Diplo concert

Diplo performed at SI Swimsuit's VIBES Festival in Houston and I missed the first half doing work. When I finally made it to the show, I saw 20 models dancing on stage and quickly realized that being a DJ might not be such a bad gig. Here's a gallery of pics from the stage.

Scottie Pippen needs to do something

Scottie Pippen has reconciled with wife Larsa. Future, who Larsa reportedly had a fling with, is in full troll mode. Pippen needs to deal with this sooner or later.

Pawternity leave is an actual thing

BrewDog offers a one week "Pawternity Leave" for workers who adopt a dog. 

NBA All-Star Game's Biggest Loser: Defense

Carter family outing

This seems perfectly normal

Odds & Ends

There's no way this P.A. announcer forget Kevin Durant plays for the Warriors now. It had to be intentional ... Former Lions CB Stanley Wilson was arrested and the details are rather bizarre ... Naoyuki Oi is my new favorite billiards player ... Auston Matthews scored another ridiculous goal ... I fully support the Michael Jordan-Joel Embiid friendship ... China now has robot police officers ... Five kisses that made history.

SI Swimsuit models destroy red carpet

@si_swimsuit girls are 🔥 (📽: @nthomas104 and @leefeiner)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

My new favorite Granny

R.I.P. George "The Animal" Steele

Kurt Cobain would've turned 50 today (and this concert is perfection)

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

