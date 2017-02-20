Scenes from the NBA All-Star Game

I'm back. After two weeks in SI Swimsuit World, I've returned to Hot Clicks. Thanks to Rohan, Lindsay and Dan for covering in my absence. The NBA All-Star game took place Sunday night and there's a lot to cover. The Roots got things started with a basketball musical while fans roasted Steph Curry for his headband. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined on an alley-oop, though I enjoyed this clip of them avoiding each other in the hall more. In other news, Isaiah Thomas failed on a dunk attempt, LeBron James auditioned to be a Splash Brother and Anthony Davis scored 52 points to take home MVP honors.

DeMarcus Cousins finally traded

Our long national nightmare is over. DeMarcus Cousins has finally been traded as the Pelicans fleeced the Kings to grab the All-Star center. Like everything Sacramento does, the trade was not handled correctly and Twitter was a fun place to be after the move was announced. Speaking of the Kings, Jimmer Fredette (who started his career in Sacramento) poured in 73 points during a Chinese Basketball Association game on Sunday.

If NFL uniforms were soccer kits

Graphic designer Trayton Miller made soccer kits out of NFL uniforms. You don't hear this often but I think the Jaguars are the best ones.

Lovely Lady of the Day

We made SI Swimsuit rookie Myla Dalbesio wake up at 6 a.m. on next-to-no sleep to shoot this Facebok Live of her photo shoot by the pool. She wins today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery).

SI Swimsuit Models dance on stage during Diplo concert

Diplo performed at SI Swimsuit's VIBES Festival in Houston and I missed the first half doing work. When I finally made it to the show, I saw 20 models dancing on stage and quickly realized that being a DJ might not be such a bad gig. Here's a gallery of pics from the stage.

Scottie Pippen needs to do something

Scottie Pippen has reconciled with wife Larsa. Future, who Larsa reportedly had a fling with, is in full troll mode. Pippen needs to deal with this sooner or later.

Pawternity leave is an actual thing

BrewDog offers a one week "Pawternity Leave" for workers who adopt a dog.

NBA All-Star Game's Biggest Loser: Defense

All Star records set tonight pic.twitter.com/pwhrUXy6XK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 20, 2017

Carter family outing

When mom and dad drag you to the All-Star Game... pic.twitter.com/5RVE21RwBu — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 20, 2017

This seems perfectly normal

Couple reveal how they themed their wedding day around their beloved CHICKENS https://t.co/SHTU4X9O0p pic.twitter.com/MadKTP1xUu — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 20, 2017

Odds & Ends

There's no way this P.A. announcer forget Kevin Durant plays for the Warriors now. It had to be intentional ... Former Lions CB Stanley Wilson was arrested and the details are rather bizarre ... Naoyuki Oi is my new favorite billiards player ... Auston Matthews scored another ridiculous goal ... I fully support the Michael Jordan-Joel Embiid friendship ... China now has robot police officers ... Five kisses that made history.

SI Swimsuit models destroy red carpet

@si_swimsuit girls are 🔥 (📽: @nthomas104 and @leefeiner) A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

My new favorite Granny

She may be petite, but this 93-year-old kung fu grandma in China can pack a punch https://t.co/bjKviLCjdx pic.twitter.com/9Pzf5lxhm1 — CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2017

R.I.P. George "The Animal" Steele

Kurt Cobain would've turned 50 today (and this concert is perfection )

