Bet on Milwaukee vs Los Angeles With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 for Up To $1,550 Bonus Bets

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can earn $50 bonus plus up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550. This offer qualifies you to place a qualifying wager on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup and unlock bonus bets if your initial bet doesn't land. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks an exclusive welcome offer for new users. You'll receive a $50 bonus immediately after registering your account, then deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money wager on any sport, including the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game on Oct. 14. If your qualifying bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you place a $1,500 qualifying bet on Milwaukee vs Los Angeles and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal. Winnings from bonus bets are paid out, but the bonus bet amount itself is not returned. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Brewers vs Dodgers game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Milwaukee vs Los Angeles.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place a qualifying wager up to $1,500 on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account. To discover what promotions are currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find daily offers, parlay boosts, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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