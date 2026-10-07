bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on MLB Playoff Games, Get a $200 Bonus Win or Lose

Wednesday, Oct. 7 brings four pivotal MLB Playoffs Divisional Series matchups, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a bet365 bonus code that delivers $200 in bonus bets. No code is required to claim this offer. You'll find this promotion among the best sportsbook promos available today.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Wednesday's Divisional Series Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more to receive $200 in bonus bets. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets within the promotional period.

Here's what happens with your bonus bets depending on the outcome of Wednesday's games. If you place a $10 qualifying wager on any of the four Divisional Series matchups and win, you'll receive your $200 bonus bets immediately. If your initial qualifying bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Your bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from them will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn; only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Wednesday's Playoff Action

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and start betting on Wednesday's Divisional Series games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Complete the account verification process with your personal information. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select one of Wednesday's playoff matchups. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These ongoing promotions are easy to find by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 sportsbook app. Existing customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers designed to enhance their betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.