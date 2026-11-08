bet365 bonus code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Sunday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Sunday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Chicago by signing up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among the best sportsbook promos available on Nov. 8.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Let's say you place a $10 bet on the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game and win. You'll receive your $10 profit plus $200 in bonus bets to use on additional wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them quickly on upcoming games.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to claim the offer.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Sunday Night Football

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game:

Visit bet365 and click the sign-up button to create your new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity through the registration process. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sports betting section and select the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago matchup. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with bonus bets and odds boosts throughout the year. You can find these ongoing offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. Existing users should check back frequently to discover new ways to boost their betting value on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.