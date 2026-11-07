BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Alabama vs. LSU

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on Alabama vs. LSU this Saturday, Nov. 7. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's current sportsbook promos available to first-time users. The bonus code is required to activate the promotion.

How the Alabama vs. LSU BetMGM bonus code works

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You must use the code during registration to qualify. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer.

Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any market for the Alabama vs. LSU game.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, divided into five separate $300 bonus credits if you wagered the full amount.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Alabama vs. LSU and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other games. If you wager $500 and lose, you'll get five bonus bets worth $100 each. Conversely, if your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus bets are not awarded.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Alabama vs. LSU

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on the Alabama vs. LSU matchup:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Alabama vs. LSU game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets within 24 hours.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. You can find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently and may include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other betting incentives tailored to different sports and events. Checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.