BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. This offer is available through Nov. 7 and applies to the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup. The code is required to unlock this welcome bonus, and you'll get your entire stake back in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it doesn't win. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game:

You must be a first-time user in an eligible state and at least 21 years old.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on Georgia vs. Ole Miss and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on Georgia vs. Ole Miss:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details about the sportsbook, check out our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for returning players beyond the welcome offer. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other betting incentives tied to various sports and events. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.