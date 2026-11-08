BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 9 Sunday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager this Nov. 8. This welcome offer applies to any matchup on the NFL Week 9 Sunday slate, including the international game in Madrid and Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field. New users can access this promotion through sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 9 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if that wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 9 Sunday matchup.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on any NFL Week 9 Sunday game and lose, you would receive five $300 bonus bets. If you place a $40 bet and lose, you would receive one $40 bonus bet to use on future wagers.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 9 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on NFL Week 9 Sunday:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10 to your account. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 9 Sunday matchup. If your bet loses, you will receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on the sportsbook, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. These ongoing promotions vary by sport and betting type, giving you multiple ways to add value to your wagers throughout the NFL season. To explore current offers available to you, navigate to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where you can find daily deals, parlay boosts, and other incentives tailored to active bettors.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.