BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available now through Nov. 8 for new users looking to bet on Sunday Night Football. The code is required to activate this promotion, and you can use it on any market for the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Sunday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome bonus that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer on the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game:

You must be a first-time user and at least 21 years old to qualify.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the promotion.

Place your first real-money bet on any market for the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $500 on Tampa Bay and lost, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus for the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Sunday Night Football:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Navigate to the Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game and place your first real-money bet up to $1,500 on any market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details about the sportsbook, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so check back often to discover new ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.