BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Chargers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager for the Texans vs. Chargers matchup on Nov. 8. This welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available to new bettors looking to get started with a major sportsbook.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texans vs. Chargers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets back if your initial wager loses. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any market for the Texans vs. Chargers game, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets.

The bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Texans vs. Chargers and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500. If you wagered $40 and lost, you'd receive one $40 bonus bet.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state to claim this offer.

The bonus code SI1500 is required at sign-up to activate the welcome offer.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly on additional Texans vs. Chargers bets or other markets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager the bonus bets once before withdrawing any winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

Only the winnings from bonus bets are withdrawn, not the bonus bets themselves.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your first bet on the Texans vs. Chargers:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any market for the Texans vs. Chargers game. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for both new and existing users. Beyond the welcome offer, you can find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to maximize your betting value on games like Texans vs. Chargers and other sports throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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