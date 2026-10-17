BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Bet on Week 7 College Football, Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus Back

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Week 7 college football is absolutely loaded with ranked matchups on Saturday, Oct. 17, and you can bet on all the action with a BetMGM bonus code . New users can claim $1,500 in bonus bets using code SI1550 when they sign up and place their first wager on any game. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your college football betting experience.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 7 college football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. Here's how it works: you make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any college football game during Week 7, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 bonus credits if you wagered the full $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on Ohio State versus Indiana and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other Week 7 games. Each bonus bet expires after seven days, so you'll want to use them quickly on games like Notre Dame at BYU or Alabama at Tennessee.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any winnings.

Win or lose your first bet, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full range of rewards options at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Week 7 college football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 7 college football:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the college football section and select your game for Saturday, Oct. 17. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any other Week 7 matchup before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos tab, where you'll discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers tied to major games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.